City Wide Facility Continues to Expand in California with San Jose Location
City Wide Facility Solutions continues its record-breaking growth with the opening of its newest location in San Jose, CA.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its record-breaking growth with the opening of its newest location in California, making it the thirteenth to serve the state. The new office will serve commercial properties throughout San Jose, Santa Clara, Los Gatos, and Cupertino.
Local building owners and property management companies in San Jose and surrounding areas now have access to a single-source solution for all their facility management needs. Entrepreneur David Evan opened the office at 16185 Los Gatos Blvd., Suite 205 in Los Gatos, CA.
"I joined City Wide because in an industry often marred by unprofessionalism, we stand out by elevating standards and redefining client expectations. I am excited to continue to grow our footprint in the South Bay and expand our services to help our clients in every way they need,” says Evan. "The people of City Wide are an impressive group whose earnestness and doggedness made me feel like my team and I have found a true home."
Prior to beginning his journey with City Wide, Evan served in sales leadership roles with Tropic, Samsara, and Zuza.
City Wide puts business back into the community by partnering with independent and locally owned companies to provide services to our clients. Aligning with independent companies ensures clients have access to more specialized services while providing an opportunity for small businesses to develop alongside a company with a proven system and track record in the facility maintenance industry.
For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions in the San Jose area and the services it offers, please visit SanJose.GoCityWide.com or call (408) 837-0115.
