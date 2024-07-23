Waterfront Resort in Charleston, South Carolina Provides Stunning Backdrop for Customized Meetings & Corporate Retreats

The Bridge Bar offers outstanding views of downtown Charleston, combined with views of the harbor, marina, Arthur Ravenel Bridge, and USS Yorktown to provide a backdrop for creativity, inspiration, and extraordinary experiences for groups of all sizes. The views are just as thought-provoking indoors at The Beach Club with a 30-seat private movie theater featuring surround sound and leather recliners, and a stunning, specially-commissioned 20-seat table in the Palmetto Executive Boardroom. Located just 25 minutes from the airport and 15 minutes from downtown via water taxi or complimentary resort shuttle, access to The Beach Club is headache-free without the worries of downtown traffic and parking.

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When companies plan their business gatherings in Charleston, South Carolina, they know they will get a taste of the city’s rich history, charm, and coastal ambiance. But when they step foot into the #1 rated resort in Charleston, The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, they will also experience a level of service that caters to the culture of their organization with customized events and tailored itineraries. Innovative meeting venues and nautical-infused interiors are a refreshing departure from the typical hotel conference room. Outstanding views of downtown Charleston, combined with views of the harbor, marina, Arthur Ravenel Bridge, and USS Yorktown provide a backdrop for creativity, inspiration, and extraordinary experiences for groups of all sizes. Located just 25 minutes from the airport and 15 minutes from downtown via water taxi or complimentary resort shuttle, access is headache-free without the worries of downtown traffic and parking.

The luxury 92-room boutique hotel opened its doors in late 2016 and was recognized as one of the Best New Hotels in the World by Fodor’s – one of only four hotels in the United States to be honored with this distinction. The readers of Condé Nast Traveler magazine in their annual 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards have also recognized The Beach Club as the #1 Resort in South Carolina and the #2 Resort in the South. The neighboring sister property, Harborside, features several meeting venues including the new Sunrise Terrace, which can accommodate up to 150 guests for indoor/outdoor event opportunities and is set right along the sandy shores of the coastal waterway. The hotel boasts 125 guest rooms, with 78 featuring breathtaking harbor views. Guests at Harborside can also enjoy amenities such as a private beach, cozy fire pits, and the lively Reel Bar, making it an ideal destination for both business gatherings and leisure stays.

Indoors, the views are just as thought-provoking with a 30-seat private movie theater featuring surround sound and leather recliners, and a stunning, specially-commissioned 20-seat table in the Palmetto Executive Boardroom. Larger groups can be accommodated in a variety of spaces including The Yacht Club, overlooking the Charleston Harbor Marina, the Atlantic Ballroom, and the Commodore Room, all contributing to more than 40,100 square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space. The 30,000 square foot pool area at The Beach Club overlooks the harbor and is just as awe-inspiring as the luxe interiors. A welcome reception at the poolside Tiki-Bar or under the grand porch creates a bold beginning to several days of brainstorming, and eleven private cabanas become a great reward for incentive trips and outstanding performance within an organization.

Outside of the boardroom, teambuilding activities embrace the local, southern charm of Charleston as team members take to the streets of downtown in the Charleston Chase Scavenger Hunt or participate in a healthy competition of Sangria and Salsa making, where contestants earn ingredients, create a recipe, and market their product to a panel of judges. Active is the key word in Beach Olympics, a fierce competition between two teams and their choice of four events: Aqua Blast, Tug-O-War, Obstacle Course, Land Skiing, Fire Brigade, Balloon and Body Relay, Egg Toss, and Third Leg Relay. Beach volleyball, ping pong, bocce ball, and Giant Jenga, along with a cotton candy or snow cone station, are sure to incite laughs and help break down barriers for creative meetings. Golf, nature trails, complimentary bicycle rentals, and beach games are offered, and three on-site dining options, including the award-winning Charleston Harbor Fish House, provide locally sourced and sustainable market-fresh menus.

Teambuilding activities include opportunities to embrace nature via the water on a sailing competition in the Charleston Harbor, the Veggie 500 where teams create a four-wheel racing vehicle out of vegetables, and a bicycle building experience where the team builds a bike from scratch that is then donated to a local child or charity in need. For groups wanting to apply a little zen to their meetings, new wellness opportunities include Beach Yoga and Meditation classes which help attendees maintain focus and shift their thinking for optimal output. The resort’s waterfront location and proximity to the largest marina in the Carolinas lend themselves to an array of teambuilding activities and unique meeting venues.

One former guest says, “We had a great experience and the comments following were stellar. Some team members felt that this was our best offsite yet, as it was in a lovely location with both work and play planned. Some past events have been either predominantly work or predominantly play, so this was a happy medium.”

The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina is located 7 miles from downtown Charleston at 20 Patriots Point Rd. in Mount Pleasant, S.C. 29464. Rates start at $250 per night.

For more information and reservations, visit https://www.charlestonharborresort.com/meetings.htm or email sales1@charlestonharborresort.com. Find The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor on Facebook and @beachclubcharleston on Instagram.

About The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina Pairing Southern hospitality and luxury amenities, The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina is located minutes away from Charleston’s acclaimed historic district. Each guestroom features elegant décor and stunning views of Charleston’s waterfront. The Beach Club was named one of Fodor’s Best New Hotels in the World in 2016 and is currently the #1 Resort in South Carolina and the #2 Resort in the South in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards.

