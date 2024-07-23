TuxCare Answers Urgent Needs for Enterprises Facing Spring Framework End of Life
EINPresswire.com/ -- TuxCare, a global innovator in cybersecurity for Linux, today announced that its new Extended Lifecycle Support for Spring powered by TuxCare’s SecureChain for Java will become available to customers on August 31, 2024.
With the imminent end of life (EOL) of Spring Framework 5.3 on August 31, 2024, and the already passed EOL of Spring Boot 2.7, TuxCare launched the new solution to serve as a much-needed lifeline for organizations unable to upgrade. The new ELS for Spring, powered by TuxCare’s SecureChain for Java, ensures the security, compatibility and compliance for Spring applications.
The next major Spring Framework release introduced breaking changes, making the transition challenging, especially for applications using non-Spring dependencies. Additionally, a significant number of companies still run Spring Boot 2.7, which is dependent on Spring Framework 5.3 – greatly heightening the demand for a fast resolution.
The inability to upgrade can lead to increased risks from cyberthreats as well as potential compliance issues due to unpatched vulnerabilities. TuxCare’s Extended Lifecycle Support for Spring provides security patches for all severity vulnerabilities for Spring Framework 5.3, Spring Boot 2.7, and other Spring ecosystem projects until December 31, 2027. Those three more years of support, with a 14-day SLA for security fixes and detailed SBOMs for each library, quickly help enterprises meet even the toughest security standards and regulations despite the EOL.
"Java is widely used in enterprise software development and remains a popular choice for building large-scale, mission-critical applications,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “At the same time, Spring Framework has become a key part of modern Java development. In this context, maintaining the security and compliance of legacy Spring applications is crucial. TuxCare's Extended Lifecycle Support for Spring arms organizations with a clear and trusted path toward running their applications securely until they are ready to upgrade at their own pace."
For more information about TuxCare's Extended Lifecycle Support for Spring, visit:
https://tuxcare.com/extended-lifecycle-support/spring-extended-support/
Additionally, a list of other end-of-life products supported by TuxCare is available at:
https://tuxcare.com/extended-lifecycle-support/
About TuxCare
TuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world’s risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com.
DeShea Witcher
With the imminent end of life (EOL) of Spring Framework 5.3 on August 31, 2024, and the already passed EOL of Spring Boot 2.7, TuxCare launched the new solution to serve as a much-needed lifeline for organizations unable to upgrade. The new ELS for Spring, powered by TuxCare’s SecureChain for Java, ensures the security, compatibility and compliance for Spring applications.
The next major Spring Framework release introduced breaking changes, making the transition challenging, especially for applications using non-Spring dependencies. Additionally, a significant number of companies still run Spring Boot 2.7, which is dependent on Spring Framework 5.3 – greatly heightening the demand for a fast resolution.
The inability to upgrade can lead to increased risks from cyberthreats as well as potential compliance issues due to unpatched vulnerabilities. TuxCare’s Extended Lifecycle Support for Spring provides security patches for all severity vulnerabilities for Spring Framework 5.3, Spring Boot 2.7, and other Spring ecosystem projects until December 31, 2027. Those three more years of support, with a 14-day SLA for security fixes and detailed SBOMs for each library, quickly help enterprises meet even the toughest security standards and regulations despite the EOL.
"Java is widely used in enterprise software development and remains a popular choice for building large-scale, mission-critical applications,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “At the same time, Spring Framework has become a key part of modern Java development. In this context, maintaining the security and compliance of legacy Spring applications is crucial. TuxCare's Extended Lifecycle Support for Spring arms organizations with a clear and trusted path toward running their applications securely until they are ready to upgrade at their own pace."
For more information about TuxCare's Extended Lifecycle Support for Spring, visit:
https://tuxcare.com/extended-lifecycle-support/spring-extended-support/
Additionally, a list of other end-of-life products supported by TuxCare is available at:
https://tuxcare.com/extended-lifecycle-support/
About TuxCare
TuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world’s risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com.
DeShea Witcher
TuxCare
marketing@tuxcare.com