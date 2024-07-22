Governor Hochul Unveils $108 Million Proposal to Transform Former Bayview Correctional Facility Into 124 Affordable Housing Units and Vibrant Community Hub

Empire State Development President CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Liberty Landing exemplifies our commitment to innovative, community-focused development that addresses critical needs while revitalizing underutilized state assets. This project will not only provide much-needed affordable housing but also create a supportive ecosystem for individuals reentering society. By transforming the former Bayview Correctional Facility into a hub of opportunity and support, we're investing in the future of West Chelsea and in the potential of every New Yorker to thrive.”

New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Commissioner Daniel F. Martuscello III said, “It is encouraging to see that, under the leadership of Governor Hochul, yet another former New York State correctional facility will be transformed into a space that will promote revitalization and serve the local community. Liberty Landing will not only provide much-needed affordable housing to New Yorkers, but also support those recently released from prison in their reentry, which will ultimately promote public safety by reducing recidivism. I commend the Governor and those who have partnered on this project for their vision to reuse the facility in a way that will benefit those who need it most.”

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “Short-Term Transitional Residences provide a home-like environment where individuals living with mental illness can get the support and develop the skills they can rely on to succeed and thrive in independent settings. By including these residences in an adaptive reuse of a historic property, Governor Hochul continues to demonstrate her commitment toward ensuring all New Yorkers have a safe, stable place to call home.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Liberty Landing is a groundbreaking initiative that embodies our mission to create and preserve affordable housing that empowers individuals and strengthens communities. By converting the former Bayview Correctional Facility into a vibrant hub with 124 affordable homes and supportive services, we are not only providing essential homes but also fostering an environment where individuals can rebuild their lives and thrive. This project is a testament to the power of innovative partnerships in addressing the housing crisis and promoting social equity across New York State.”

Representative Jerry Nadler said, “New Yorkers are facing an affordable housing crisis, and the transformation of Bayview Correctional will deliver much needed housing supply and supportive resources to West Chelsea. I’m pleased that the former Bayview Correctional facility will include 124 units of permanent affordable housing for low-income New Yorkers and supportive housing for formerly incarcerated individuals reentering the community. Additionally, the new Bayview will also include a community center that meets the social and mental health needs of the neighborhood. This is an exciting partnership and model for how we can expand affordable housing in New York City.”

State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “I commend the Hochul Administration for its bold plan to convert the former Bayview Correctional Facility in Chelsea into 124 units of supportive and deeply affordable housing, in addition to cultural and community space. It’s fitting that the adaptive reuse of this disused prison shuttered since Superstorm Sandy will benefit generations of New Yorkers in desperate need of housing, including formerly incarcerated individuals. I look forward to working with Community Board 4, Camber Property Group, the Osborne Association, Empire State Development, and the Door to see this project through and add much needed, supportive and affordable housing to the West Side of Manhattan.”

Assemblymember Tony Simone said, “New York is in a housing crisis at every level. I'm proud to see Governor Hochul lead our state in recognizing the critical need to increase the supply of housing by utilizing state resources in some of the hardest to build neighborhoods. Liberty Landing will provide not just new homes and supportive services, but also needed units to tackle the mental health crisis, moving the west side forward.”

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said, “In today’s housing crisis, finding an affordable apartment is difficult for most New Yorkers, but it’s near impossible for our neighbors who are very low-income, formerly incarcerated, or living with severe mental illness. So I’m grateful to the Governor, Camber Property Group, and Osborne Association for not just adding to Manhattan’s housing stock, but building 124 units of 100% affordable, supportive housing for the most vulnerable New Yorkers. After more than a decade of uncertainty about Bayview’s future, its redevelopment into vibrant community housing is the best possible move forward.”

Camber Property Group Principal Rick Gropper said, “Solving the housing crisis requires bold leadership willing to act on transformative ideas, and we thank Governor Hochul for entrusting us with this important project. Liberty Landing will convert a former correctional facility into a true community amenity with new permanently affordable housing units and on-site wraparound supportive services for residents who need them most. We look forward to creating something that will be a beacon of West Chelsea and, along with our partners at the Osborne Association, being a part of this community for decades to come.”

Osborne Association President and CEO Jon Monsalve said, “We are proud to partner with New York State and Camber Property Group to transform the Bayview Correctional Facility into a community asset. With decades of experience in reentry support, Osborne is expanding its housing portfolio in direct response to the overrepresentation of older adults and LGBTQIA+ people in our jails and prisons and the dearth of housing options for them when they return to the community. Thanks to Governor Hochul's investment, together we are turning a place of confinement into a beacon of hope and opportunity."

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is committed to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the state more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives for Upstate communities, new incentives and zoning relief to create more housing in New York City, a $500 million capital fund to build up to 15,000 new homes on State-owned property, an additional $600 million in funding to support a variety of housing development statewide, and new protections for renters. In addition, as part of the FY23 Enacted Budget, the Governor announced a five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide. More than 40,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

Governor Hochul's administration has taken positive steps to repurpose former prison sites, with a strong focus on addressing the state's housing needs. Projects like Liberty Landing and Seneca exemplify this approach, transforming decommissioned correctional facilities into vibrant, inclusive communities. These developments not only provide affordable housing but also integrate employment opportunities, cultural amenities, and essential supportive services. Furthering this strategy, Empire State Development has advanced key recommendations from the Prison Redevelopment Commission's report, demonstrating the state's commitment to reimagining these spaces for community benefit. Under the leadership of Governor Hochul, Empire State Development has issued a Request for Proposals for Watertown Correctional Facility and worked with Seneca County to develop the RFP for Willard Drug Treatment Campus. Additionally, a developer was conditionally chosen to transform the former Downstate Correctional Facility into a vibrant, mixed-income housing site and Livingston Correctional Facility was transferred to the Livingston County Industrial Development Agency, completing the first successful land transfer of a state-owned prison for potential redevelopment.

