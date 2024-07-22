Temporary Intersection Closure Scheduled for S.D. Highway 37 Project in Mitchell

For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 18, 2024

Contact: Anna Rywelski, Project Engineer, 605-995-8120

MITCHELL, S.D. – On Monday, July 22, 2024, the intersection at North Harmon Drive and S.D. Highway 37 in Mitchell will be closing temporarily. During this closure, traffic will be directed to National Guard Road. The entrance of Resurrection Lutheran Church will still be accessible for local residents. The intersection will reopened by the end of the week.

This closure is due to sanitary sewer work that runs under the existing highway and surfaces on the west side at Harmon Drive. This one-time closure is intended to eliminate potential closures at this location for the rest of the project.

The prime contractor for the $32.3 million project is Michels Road & Stone, Inc. of Brownsville, WI. The overall completion date for the multi-year project is November 2025.

For more information, contactAnna Rywelski, Project Engineer, at 605-995-8120or via email at Anna.Rywelski@state.sd.us.

Construction Project Page: Find the latest information about the project, always view the project website at dot.sd.gov/mitchell-hw37-pcn-05uy.

Construction Text Alert Option: For updates on major traffic changes during the project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, text “MITCHELL37” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

