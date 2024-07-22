Snapchatters in Saudi Arabia can now subscribe to Snapchat+ through mystc App

The agreement will make it seamless for stc Group customers to subscribe to Snapchat+

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snap Inc., the parent company behind the beloved Snapchat platform, and stc Group, an enabler of digital transformation, are making it possible to pay for Snapchat+, Snapchat’s premium subscription through stc Group’s innovative mobile payment system.

Available from July 2024, stc Group’s customers will be able to use their prepaid credit or postpaid bills to purchase a subscription to Snapchat+, through mystc App which offers exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features.

Already, Snapchat+ has more than 7 million subscribers globally, and the service has been embraced enthusiastically in Saudi. Subscribers can enjoy more than 30 features, with favorites such as Story Boost which allows users to boost your private Snapchat Story for 24 hours and get more views from friends, Custom App Icons that gives Snapchatters the chance to choose a unique appearance for their Snapchat app icon on their phone’s home screen and Snapchat+ Badge that adds some flair to a user’s display name with a black star badge.

This lets friends know if a person is a Snapchat+ subscriber. These features enhance and customize the user experience, enabling them to dive deeper into the parts of the app they use the most.

stc Group, aims to make it even easier for more than 22 million in Saudi Arabia to subscribe to Snapchat+. Snap Inc holds a longstanding relationship with stc Group and in Saudi Arabia, Snapchatters open the app an average of nearly 50 times per day to chat with friends and family and connect with those who matter most to them. Through partnerships like these, we aim to unlock seamless online experiences for both stc Group and Snapchat users.

By enabling payments through telcos – a method deeply ingrained in local customer behavior – stc and Snap Inc. aim to make it easier for new subscribers to sign up.

This collaboration with Snap Inc. reflects stc Group’s dedication to offering world-class digital services to our customers. Enabling them to use their prepaid or postpaid plans for Snapchat+ subscriptions aligns with stc’s mission to enhance user experiences and enrich daily life in the Kingdom. The collaboration is in line with stc Group’s DARE strategy, which is expanding the scale and scope of our product and service offering.

To celebrate the launch, stc Group and Snapchat will be offering two exclusive promotional packages for a limited time through mystc App:

● Monthly package: "Buy one month, get two months free" offer at the special price of SAR16.99.

● Annual package: Enjoy a 20% discount on a yearly subscription, reducing the price from SAR 129.99 to SAR 103.99, equivalent to SAR 8.66 per month.

For more information on how to unlock your Snapchat+ subscription through stc Group, visit mystc app.