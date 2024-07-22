CAST Announces Inaugural UDL Awards Winners
Celebrating Excellence and Innovation in Inclusive Education at UDL-Con 2024
We are thrilled to present the UDL Awards 2024 and recognize the remarkable individuals and organizations.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAST, a leading organization in Universal Design for Learning (UDL), proudly announces the first annual UDL Awards winners. This prestigious event will take place at UDL-Con 2024 on July 30, 2024, in Sacramento, California, celebrating 40 years of innovation and excellence in inclusive education.
— Lindsay Jones, CEO of CAST
The UDL Awards recognize exemplary leaders and their significant contributions to driving innovation and inclusivity in education.
This year's honorees are:
- Anne Meyer UDL Design Award: Loui Lord Nelson, Ph.D.
- David Rose UDL Research Award: Kavita Rao, Ph.D.
- UDL Innovative Practice Award: Dara Ryder
The awards ceremony will highlight the transformative impact of Universal Design for Learning and honor the exceptional achievements of the recipients.
Lindsay Jones, CEO of CAST, stated, "Part of CAST’s mission is to inspire individuals and organizations to find new ways to design inclusive education. The work of each of these winners truly provides a roadmap for others to try new things and innovate. We are thrilled to present the UDL Awards 2024 and recognize the remarkable individuals and organizations These awards not only celebrate achievements but also serve as a catalyst for continued innovation and excellence within our educational community."
David H. Rose, CAST's Co-Founder & Chief Education Officer, Emeritus, added, "The success of UDL has always relied on our ability and motivation to learn from both foundational research and forward-thinking exploration. With both past and future in mind, I am delighted to present Kavita Rao with this award."
Dara Ryder, UDL Innovative Practice Award recipient, remarked, "I'm delighted to receive this award from CAST as a representative of the Irish UDL community. This award is a testament to the idea that we are better together and that UDL requires us to build community, share practice, and collaborate."
"As UDL's relevance has been increasingly recognized worldwide, it has been a privilege to be part of this journey. I'm honored and grateful to be selected for this award," said Kavita Rao, David Rose UDL Research Award recipient.
Loui Lord Nelson, Anne Meyer UDL Design Award recipient, expressed, "I am deeply honored to receive CAST's inaugural Anne Meyer UDL Design award. I will joyfully continue to champion the application of UDL everywhere I go!"
The UDL Awards reception will be held on July 30, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency in Sacramento, California. The event will begin at 5:30 pm PST with a reception and the awards presentation. Key sponsors Landmark and Savvas will present the awards to the honorees.
Join us at UDL-Con 2024 and be part of this inspiring celebration as we honor leaders in the field of inclusive education and look ahead to the future of educational excellence.
To delve deeper into CAST's mission and Universal Design for Learning (UDL), visit our website at www.cast.org. Explore how we are dedicated to creating a world where every learner can thrive, regardless of variability.
For more information on UDL Awards and UDL-Con, please contact Kisha Barton, Senior Director of Communications, at kbarton@cast.org.
About CAST:
CAST is a nonprofit education organization that created the Universal Design for Learning framework and UDL Guidelines, now used the world over to make learning more inclusive. At the foundation of UDL is accessibility and accessible educational materials, as such, CAST runs The National Center on Accessible Educational Materials (AEM) and The Center on Inclusive Technology & Education Systems (CITES).
Our Mission: CAST leads, inspires, and convenes a global community to design equitable, inclusive learning experiences through our Universal Design for Learning framework.
Our Vision: We envision a world where all learning experiences in school, the workplace, and life are intentionally designed to elevate strengths and eliminate barriers so everyone has the opportunity to grow and thrive.
