CAST Presents: The Largest International UDL Convention
UDL-Con: International is a monumental moment for the global education community. We are thrilled to unite these two major events and celebrate the groundbreaking work being done in UDL.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAST is thrilled to announce the largest International Universal Design for Learning (UDL) Convention, UDL-Con: International, taking place on July 30th and 31st, 2024, with pre-conference sessions on July 29. This premier event will be held both online and in-person at the Hyatt Regency in Sacramento, California, blending innovation and inclusivity to break down barriers to learning worldwide.
— Lindsay Jones, CEO of CAST
CAST’s Annual Symposium joins forces with the UDL-IRN Summit for the first time, creating a unified, powerful platform to discuss and advance Universal Design for Learning (UDL). The event will also feature the inaugural UDL Awards reception on July 30, recognizing exemplary leaders and distinctive contributions that drive innovation and inclusivity in education.
“UDL-Con: International is a monumental moment for the global education community. We are thrilled to unite these two major events and celebrate the groundbreaking work being done in UDL,” said Lindsay Jones, CEO of CAST.
Keynote Speakers:
• Paula Kluth: Renowned consultant, author, and advocate for inclusive education; Paula will share her extensive experience creating responsive schooling experiences for all learners.
• Mirko Chardin: Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer at Novak Education, Mirko will address culturally connected teaching and the power of personal narratives in fostering equity.
Featured Workshop Sessions:
• Chances and Choices by Andratesha Fritzgerald
• Getting to Know UDL Guidelines 3.0: From Promise to Practice by Jenna Gravel and Nicole Tucker-Smith
• Better with Age: A 20-year Story of UDL Implementation by Brenny Kummer and Nick Williams
• Designing with the End in Mind: The 2024 National Educational Technology Plan by Desmond Rudd
• Yeah, But, How Do I Grade This?: Rubrics for UDL Choice Assignments by Jennifer Pusateri
• Working Collaboratively for UDL Progression in Ireland by Erica Meslin
• Designing Equitable and Culturally Responsive Project-Based Learning Experiences by Tasia Ann Chatman
• Unlocking Design Mindsets to Lead UDL by Loui Lord Nelson, Cherie Smith, Elizabeth Stark
We extend our gratitude to our sponsors: Landmark College, ReadSpeaker, Savvas, Goalbook, 1EdTech, Cognitopia, Educating All Learners, Habitat Learn, Instructure, Seesaw, and Texthelp, whose support makes this event possible.
About UDL-Con: International:
Join over 400 educators, administrators, researchers, and industry leaders from around the globe as we explore the transformative impact of Universal Design for Learning. Engage in dynamic sessions, innovative workshops, and unique networking opportunities designed to enhance and improve cutting-edge educational practices.
For more information and to register: https://www.cast.org/products-services/udl-con-international-2024.
For more information on UDL Awards and UDL-Con, please contact Kisha Barton, Senior Director of Communications, at kbarton@cast.org and visit our website at www.cast.org.
###
About CAST:
CAST is a nonprofit education organization that created the Universal Design for Learning framework and UDL Guidelines, now used the world over to make learning more inclusive. At the foundation of UDL is accessibility and accessible educational materials, as such, CAST runs The National Center on Accessible Educational Materials (AEM) and The Center on Inclusive Technology & Education Systems (CITES).
Kisha Barton
CAST
+1 347-720-5099
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn