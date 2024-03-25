Recognizing Excellence in Education: CAST's UDL Awards 2024 Nominations Open Worldwide
We are thrilled to present the UDL Awards 2024 and recognize the remarkable individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to the field of education.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETT, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAST, an innovator in Universal Design for Learning (UDL), is thrilled to announce the augural UDL Awards 2024, set to take place on July 30th at the Hyatt Regency - Sacramento.
— Lindsay Jones, CEO at CAST
In honor of our 40th Anniversary, as we mark this significant milestone, we proudly embrace our journey of evolution and innovation, recognizing the transformative impact of UDL as we envision the next 40 years of educational excellence.
This prestigious event aims to recognize and celebrate excellence in the field of education. Award nominations are now open, and individuals and organizations are encouraged to submit their entries by April 12th.
Universal Design for Learning (UDL) is a framework and a tool used by educators in designing learning experiences that are accessible and available to ALL students. The framework supports designing teaching and learning experiences and environments that set clear learning goals, embrace and honor variability of learners, anticipate barriers to learning and access, and provide options for learners through this design.
"We are thrilled to present the UDL Awards 2024 and recognize the remarkable individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to the field of education," said Lindsay Jones, CEO at CAST. "These awards not only celebrate achievements but also serve as a catalyst for continued innovation and excellence within our educational community."
The UDL Awards 2024 will serve as a platform to honor outstanding individuals and organizations who have demonstrated exceptional achievements, innovation, and contributions within Universal Design for Learning. With a commitment to acknowledging excellence and inspiring others, this event promises to be an evening of recognition and inspiration.
The award categories for the UDL Awards 2024 are:
1. Anne Meyer UDL Design Award: This award celebrates trailblazing achievements in the realm of educational design. It recognizes individuals, teams, or organizations whose creative work embodies the principles of UDL through inclusive experiences, tools, and environments.
2. David Rose UDL Research Award: This award recognizes outstanding contributions to the field of education through research that advances the principles and implementation of Universal Design for Learning (UDL). It honors researchers who have demonstrated excellence in investigating and implementing strategies, methodologies, and technologies that enhance the educational experience for all learners.
3. UDL Innovative Practice Award: This award seeks to recognize and celebrate educators, instructional leaders, and practitioners who have demonstrated exceptional commitment and creativity in implementing UDL principles within their teaching practices. It acknowledges the transformative impact of innovative pedagogical approaches that prioritize inclusivity, engagement, and accessibility for all learners.
UDL Awards invites national and international nominations showcasing excellence in Universal Design for Learning. The deadline to submit nominations is April 12th, 2024. Incomplete or late submissions will not be considered. Submit your nomination and learn more at https://bit.ly/castudlawards2024nmpr.
Join us in celebrating excellence and achievement at the UDL Awards 2024 by nominating your UDL champion today!
To delve deeper into CAST's mission and Universal Design for Learning (UDL), visit our website at www.cast.org. Explore how we are dedicated to creating a world where every learner can thrive, regardless of variability.
For more information on the nomination process and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kisha Barton, Senior Director of Communications, at kbarton@cast.org.
About CAST:
CAST is a nonprofit education research and professional development and learning organization that created the Universal Design for Learning framework and UDL Guidelines, now used the world over to make learning more inclusive. At the foundation of UDL is accessibility and accessible educational materials, as such, CAST runs The National Center on Accessible Educational Materials (AEM) and The Center on Inclusive Technology & Education Systems (CITES).
Our Mission: CAST leads, inspires, and convenes a global community to design equitable, inclusive learning experiences through our Universal Design for Learning framework.
Our Vision: We envision a world where all learning experiences in school, the workplace, and life are intentionally designed to elevate strengths and eliminate barriers so everyone has the opportunity to grow and thrive.
Kisha Barton
CAST
+1 347-720-5099
