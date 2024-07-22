NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for July 22-26, 2024



**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

July 22-26, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, July 22

1 p.m. Speak at Olympic Send Off

Location: Salt Lake International Airport

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

2:45 p.m. KSL News interview

Location: Salt Lake International Airport

Tuesday, July 23

4:30 a.m. Attend Olympic Welcome Reception

Location: George C. Marshall Center, 2 rue Saint-Florentin

10:30 a.m. Attend International Olympic Committee dinner

Location: Le Palais des Congrès de Paris

Wednesday, July 24 – Pioneer Day

12:30 a.m. Speak at International Olympic Committee Election Presentation

Location: Le Palais des Congrès de Paris

4:30 a.m. Speak at Olympic Committee luncheon

Location: 2 Pl de la Pte Maillot

5 a.m. KSL News interview

Location: Le Palais des Congrès de Paris

6:30 a.m. Participate in International Olympic Committee Election press conference

Location: Press conference room

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

11 a.m. Speak at Olympic Games election celebration

Location: USA House

Thursday, July 25

1:30 a.m. Participate in service project for youth sports

Location: Jardin d’Acclimatation, Bois de Boulogne, Rte de la Prte Dauphine à la Prte des Sablons

Friday, July 26

11 a.m. Attend International Olympic Committee Opening Ceremonies

Location: Pont de l’Alma, 75008 Paris, France

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

July 22-26, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, July 22

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

9:30 a.m. Elections team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Meeting with General Counsel

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

12 p.m. 2024 Statewide and Multicounty Primary Election Canvass

Location: Capitol Boardroom

Tuesday, July 23

No public meetings

Wednesday, July 24 – Pioneer Day

3 a.m. Speak at 2034 Olympic Announcement and Unveiling event

Location: Washington Square

Thursday, July 25

No public meetings

Friday, July 26

No public meetings

###