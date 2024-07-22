NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for July 22-26, 2024
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
July 22-26, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, July 22
1 p.m. Speak at Olympic Send Off
Location: Salt Lake International Airport
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
2:45 p.m. KSL News interview
Location: Salt Lake International Airport
Tuesday, July 23
4:30 a.m. Attend Olympic Welcome Reception
Location: George C. Marshall Center, 2 rue Saint-Florentin
10:30 a.m. Attend International Olympic Committee dinner
Location: Le Palais des Congrès de Paris
Wednesday, July 24 – Pioneer Day
12:30 a.m. Speak at International Olympic Committee Election Presentation
Location: Le Palais des Congrès de Paris
4:30 a.m. Speak at Olympic Committee luncheon
Location: 2 Pl de la Pte Maillot
5 a.m. KSL News interview
Location: Le Palais des Congrès de Paris
6:30 a.m. Participate in International Olympic Committee Election press conference
Location: Press conference room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
11 a.m. Speak at Olympic Games election celebration
Location: USA House
Thursday, July 25
1:30 a.m. Participate in service project for youth sports
Location: Jardin d’Acclimatation, Bois de Boulogne, Rte de la Prte Dauphine à la Prte des Sablons
Friday, July 26
11 a.m. Attend International Olympic Committee Opening Ceremonies
Location: Pont de l’Alma, 75008 Paris, France
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
July 22-26, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, July 22
8:30 a.m. Staff meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom
9:30 a.m. Elections team meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Meeting with General Counsel
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
12 p.m. 2024 Statewide and Multicounty Primary Election Canvass
Location: Capitol Boardroom
Tuesday, July 23
No public meetings
Wednesday, July 24 – Pioneer Day
3 a.m. Speak at 2034 Olympic Announcement and Unveiling event
Location: Washington Square
Thursday, July 25
No public meetings
Friday, July 26
No public meetings
