NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for July 22-26, 2024


**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

July 22-26, 2024 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, July 22 

1 p.m. Speak at Olympic Send Off

Location: Salt Lake International Airport 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

2:45 p.m. KSL News interview 

Location: Salt Lake International Airport 

Tuesday, July 23 

4:30 a.m. Attend Olympic Welcome Reception 

Location: George C. Marshall Center, 2 rue Saint-Florentin

10:30 a.m. Attend International Olympic Committee dinner 

Location: Le Palais des Congrès de Paris

Wednesday, July 24 – Pioneer Day 

12:30 a.m. Speak at International Olympic Committee Election Presentation 

Location: Le Palais des Congrès de Paris

4:30 a.m. Speak at Olympic Committee luncheon 

Location: 2 Pl de la Pte Maillot

5 a.m. KSL News interview 

Location: Le Palais des Congrès de Paris

6:30 a.m. Participate in International Olympic Committee Election press conference 

Location: Press conference room

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

11 a.m. Speak at Olympic Games election celebration 

Location: USA House 

Thursday, July 25

1:30 a.m. Participate in service project for youth sports 

Location: Jardin d’Acclimatation, Bois de Boulogne, Rte de la Prte Dauphine à la Prte des Sablons

Friday, July 26

11 a.m. Attend International Olympic Committee Opening Ceremonies 

Location: Pont de l’Alma, 75008 Paris, France

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

July 22-26, 2024 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, July 22 

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

9:30 a.m. Elections team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Meeting with General Counsel

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

12 p.m. 2024 Statewide and Multicounty Primary Election Canvass

Location: Capitol Boardroom

Tuesday, July 23

No public meetings 

Wednesday, July 24 – Pioneer Day 

3 a.m. Speak at 2034 Olympic Announcement and Unveiling event

Location: Washington Square

Thursday, July 25

No public meetings

Friday, July 26

No public meetings

###

