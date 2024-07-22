Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Lost Property / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:24A5003619

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy                            

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 07/14/2024 @ 1940 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sunset Dr, West Charleston, VT

INCIDENT: Lost Property

 

VICTIM: Brian Maxwell

AGE: 63             

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Brian Maxwell (63) of Brighton called the Vermont State Police advising his saddle bags fell off his motorcycle while driving on Sunset Dr in the Town of West Charleston.

 

Anyone with any information to help locate the property should call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or leave anonymous information online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 

 

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd, Derby, VT 05829

802.334.8881 | Richard.berlandy@vermont.gov

 

 

