Derby Barracks / Lost Property / Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:24A5003619
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 07/14/2024 @ 1940 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sunset Dr, West Charleston, VT
INCIDENT: Lost Property
VICTIM: Brian Maxwell
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Brian Maxwell (63) of Brighton called the Vermont State Police advising his saddle bags fell off his motorcycle while driving on Sunset Dr in the Town of West Charleston.
Anyone with any information to help locate the property should call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or leave anonymous information online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Trooper Richard Berlandy
Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd, Derby, VT 05829
802.334.8881 | Richard.berlandy@vermont.gov