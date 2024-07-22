Derby Barracks / Lost Property / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:24A5003619

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 07/14/2024 @ 1940 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sunset Dr, West Charleston, VT

INCIDENT: Lost Property

VICTIM: Brian Maxwell

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Brian Maxwell (63) of Brighton called the Vermont State Police advising his saddle bags fell off his motorcycle while driving on Sunset Dr in the Town of West Charleston.

Anyone with any information to help locate the property should call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or leave anonymous information online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit .

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd, Derby, VT 05829

802.334.8881 | Richard.berlandy@vermont.gov