New Release Suspicious Fire, Wheelock, VT

Incident/ Fire Investigation – Wheelock, Vermont

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE & EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE – St. Johnsbury Barracks

 

Vermont State Police Case # 24A4005565

 

INCIDENT TYPE: Suspicious Fire Investigation

 

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant James Wright and Assistant State Fire Marshal Josh Maxham- Division of Fire Safety

 

CONTACT# 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/19/2024 Approximately 0428 am

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: 31 Blakely Road, Wheelock, Vermont

 

Homeowner: Uknown at this time

          

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 19, 2024, at approximately 0428 hours, the Wheelock Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 31 Blakely Road, VT, the old, abandoned Wheelock schoolhouse.  The Wheelock Fire Department responded to the scene and found the structure fully involved. Fire suppression efforts were isolated to an exterior attack due to the stability of the structure.  Despite the fire department’s efforts, the structure was unable to be saved. 

As part of his scene assessment, Wheelock Fire Chief Shane Lanpher contacted the VT Dept of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

Members of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the scene and conducted an investigation into the origin and cause of this fire.  There was no power to the structure and it was unoccupied at the time of the fire. 

This fire remains under investigation and is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. James Wright at the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111 or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program (VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766). The VATAP will pay up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

 

 

Detective Sergeant Jamie Wright

Vermont State Police

Fire and Explosion Unit

BCI Troop B - West

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT

Tel: 802-442-5421

Fax: 802-442-3263

Email: james.wright@vermont.gov

