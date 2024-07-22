Gov. Little appoints Blaine Cannon to Fifth Judicial District

Boise, ID – Governor Brad Little announced today his appointment of Blaine Cannon as District Judge to the Fifth Judicial District.

Cannon has served the people of Cassia County for more than 26 years. He was appointed Magistrate Judge in 2012 after over 10 years as the Cassia County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney. Cannon assisted in the formation of the Mini-Cassia felony drug court and has provided legal training to local government entities, helping improve their service to Idahoans. Cannon previously served as a deputy public defender for Minidoka and Cassia County, during which time he helped establish the juvenile drug court for the Mini-Cassia area. Cannon received his bachelor’s degree and juris doctorate from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

“I want to thank Governor Little, his staff, and the Judicial Council for their faith in me; I am honored by this appointment and look forward to serving the people of Cassia County and the State of Idaho,” Cannon said. “Thank you to my co-workers, colleagues and family for their continued support. Judge Tribe set the standard high and I am humbled to follow in his place.”

The position Cannon will fill is chambered in Cassia County. He will fill a vacancy created after Governor Little appointed Justice Michael Tribe to the Idaho Court of Appeals. The Fifth Judicial District encompasses Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls Counties.

Idaho Code 1-2101, et seq., addresses how judicial vacancies in the Idaho Supreme Court, Idaho Court of Appeals, and District Courts are filled. The Idaho Judicial Council submits a list of at least three qualified candidates to Governor Little for appointment, consistent with Idaho law.