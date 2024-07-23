The Coastal Stewards Announces New Board Members

Share This Article

News Provided By

Coastal Stewards Logo Dr. Ata Sarajedini Darren Phillips Dr. Alan Blumberg

Dr. Ata Sarajedini, Darren Phillips and Dr. Alan Blumberg Have Joined Nonprofit’s Board of Trustees

We are thrilled and honored to have such experienced and knowledgeable individuals join our Board of Trustees.” — John Holloway, Coastal Stewards President & CEO