The Coastal Stewards Announces New Board Members

We are thrilled and honored to have such experienced and knowledgeable individuals join our Board of Trustees.”OCEAN RIDGE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coastal Stewards, a nonprofit conservation organization dedicated to the protection and study of marine life and the coastal ecosystem, announced the addition of three new members to its Board of Trustees. They are as follows:
Ata Sarajedini, Ph.D.
Dr. Sarajedini is a professor in the Department of Physics and the Bjorn Lamborn Endowed Chair in Astrophysics in the Charles E. Schmidt College of Science at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) in Boca Raton. Dr. Sarajedini previously served as dean of the college from 2017 to 2020. Prior to joining FAU in 2017, he served as associate dean for natural sciences and mathematics as well as associate dean for research in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at the University of Florida. Before that, he was associate chair and acting chair of the Department of Astronomy in the college. He was recently elected a Fellow of the American Astronomical Society (AAS), an international organization of professional astronomers, astronomy educators and amateur astronomers. Dr. Sarajedini has more 500 publications to his credit, which have more 16,000 citations
Darren Phillips
Phillips is a veteran of the yachting industry who thrives on exposing clients to the power of a yachting lifestyle. With a diverse background starting in the nineties, his proficiency spans from new construction to repairs and refits of yachts. Phillips is currently a Sales Consultant at MARINEMAX Yacht Center in Pompano Beach. Prior to relocating to West Palm Beach, he worked for manufacturers, brokerage firms and dealerships in Washington, California and Florida. Phillips has specialized in representing European manufacturers since 2006, expertly guiding clients through the purchase or construction process. His diverse background has ensured his clients a successful after sales experience as Darren’s commitment to the client throughout their yachting lifestyles has been recognized industry wide.
Alan F. Blumberg, Ph.D.
With over four decades of experience in oceanography and climate modeling, Dr. Blumberg’s contributions have been widely recognized and celebrated. He is a world renowned urban oceanographer, innovator of Predictive Modeling & Ocean Physics. He is co-founder of Jupiter, a Silicon Valley startup dedicated to hydro science weather prediction and climate modeling, and the developer of the globally utilized Princeton Ocean Model (POM), used by over 5700 research and operational groups from 70 countries. Dr. Blumberg has been honored with numerous awards, including the Karl Emil Hilgard Hydraulic Prize and the Denny Medal. He is also a Fellow of both the American Meteorological Society and the American Society of Civil Engineers.
“We are thrilled and honored to have such experienced and knowledgeable individuals join our Board of Trustees,” said John Holloway, President & CEO, The Coastal Stewards. “Their individual commitment to marine conservation and education aligns perfectly with our mission and we are confident with them on board, our organization will continue to grow and thrive into the future.”
About The Coastal Stewards
Our nonprofit was established in 1981 as The Gumbo Limbo Nature Center of South Palm Beach and evolved to the Friends of Gumbo Limbo and later to the Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards. Always an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, these guardians of the coastal environment and the marine life that call Southeast Florida home have funded education, research, and the sea turtle rehabilitation work since for more than 15 years. The mission of Coastal Stewards is to inspire people to support the stewardship and research of coastal and marine ecosystems. In 2023, The Coastal Stewards expanded its focus on the rescue, rehabilitation, research, and release of sea turtles to aid dolphins, manatees, and whales. The Coastal Stewards’ mission's pillars—sustainability, engagement, and awareness—guide us toward a brighter, thriving coastal future. Learn more at www.thecoastalstewards.org.
