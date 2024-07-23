Cavelo Integrates with ConnectWise Through Invent Program
Cavelo is the First Full Stack Platform to Enable MSPs with Fully Integrated Data and Asset Discovery and Classification, IAM and Vulnerability Management
With Cavelo operationalized through the ConnectWise Invent program service providers can access Cavelo’s next-gen policy engine to create remediation tickets to lower their clients’ overall cyber risk”KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attack surface management technology provider Cavelo Inc. today announced the completion of all necessary security certifications as required by ConnectWise, the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers.
— James Mignacca, CEO at Cavelo
To directly integrate with ConnectWise APIs and platform through Invent, integrators must pass an independent security review that ensures their integration is safe and secure.
“This integration is a significant milestone in Cavelo’s steadfast commitment to service provider enablement,” said James Mignacca, CEO at Cavelo. “This integration enriches MSP offerings, enabling MSSP service delivery through broader product offerings while minimizing churn. With Cavelo operationalized through the ConnectWise Invent program, service providers can access Cavelo’s next-gen policy engine to create remediation tickets to lower their clients’ overall cyber risk, thereby demonstrating greater value.”
The ConnectWise Invent program is a robust and secure integration program for third-party software providers (TSPs) seeking to merge their solutions with groundbreaking software from ConnectWise.
The program strives to support TSPs globally in growing their businesses by harnessing the power of innovative technologies and by fostering mutual productivity, including Tier 1 integration support from ConnectWise.
This collaboration and integration through the ConnectWise Invent program will help Cavelo further support service providers working to mitigate ever-expanding attack surface risk without the need for additional resourcing or tooling.
“We're excited to welcome Cavelo to the Invent Program at ConnectWise as a certified integrator,” said Chris Timms, EVP and GM Ecosystems at ConnectWise. “Their expertise in security solutions aligns to our mission to enable MSPs with the tools and resources they need to succeed. We look forward to the innovative solutions and value they will bring to our community through the power of the Invent Program”.
Integrators work closely with the ConnectWise API team to create integration roadmaps, for comprehensive support throughout the development process, and to become certified. Upon certification, third-party integrators in the Invent program gain access to an array of valuable resources, useful tools, and additional benefits. To learn more and to enroll in the Invent program as a third-party integrator, contact Invent@ConnectWise.com.
Additionally, Cavelo has been selected to participate in the PitchIT 2024 program. Created by ConnectWise in 2018, PitchIT offers a 16-week program where participating companies receive a thorough business assessment, gain coaching from industry experts, earn placement on the ConnectWise marketplace and engage in co-marketing.
For more information on the Cavelo and ConnectWise integration visit: https://marketplace.connectwise.com/cavelo
About Cavelo
Cavelo empowers businesses to proactively reduce their cyber risk and liability. Its consolidated attack surface management platform combines sensitive data and asset discovery, access management, and risk-based vulnerability management to simplify governance and compliance initiatives and risk remediation. For more information, visit www.cavelo.com.
About ConnectWise
ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—Asio™—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit www.connectwise.com.
