VADOC Celebrates Probation and Parole Officers Across the Commonwealth

Agency News July 22, 2024

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) recognizes the men and women who promote long-lasting public safety in our communities by providing effective supervision for probationers and parolees.

The VADOC is celebrating its Probation and Parole Officers throughout July and the entire year. July 14 through July 20 marked Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision (PPPS) Week in Virginia. Additionally, PPPS week is being celebrated nationally between July 21 through July 27.

“Probation and Parole officers spearhead the mission of public safety by supporting and providing guidance to individuals reentering society,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “They also hold probationers accountable, ensuring long-lasting public safety throughout the Commonwealth. We thank them for their hard work and dedication that makes our communities safer.”

The VADOC has more than 900 probation and parole officers serving in 43 Districts across the Commonwealth and within the VADOC Operations Logistics Unit’s Voice Verification Biometrics Unit. The agency supervises more than 61,000 probationers. These officers play a crucial role in the agency’s mission to ensure public safety by providing effective supervision, especially when communicating with local and state police, courts, and organizations in their respective communities. Officers also assist former inmates and those sentenced to community supervision in the reentry process, helping them with treatment and providing guidance.

Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week is also a great time to learn how to become a probation and parole officer at the VADOC. There are multiple openings throughout the Commonwealth. To view opportunities, please visit https://vadoc.virginia.gov/job-opportunities/ and apply. The Department is the largest state agency in Virginia and offers excellent state benefits, paid training, and numerous opportunities for career growth.

Watch the VADOC’s video honoring its probation and parole officers on the VADOC YouTube channel.