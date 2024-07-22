The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) along with Governor Brian P. Kemp proudly observes Community Supervision Week. The week of July 21 - July 27, 2024, has been set aside to honor and recognize the transformative work of community supervision professionals across the state. Governor Brian P. Kemp’s proclamation, highlights the dedication and commitment of those who play a vital role in promoting public safety and supporting individuals on their journey toward positive change.

Governor Kemp’s proclamation reads in part, “The Georgia Department of Community Supervision is nationally recognized for its contributions to the community corrections profession which reflects positively on the State…”

Community supervision is a vital component of the criminal justice system that focuses on rehabilitation and community integration. Community supervision professionals across the state work tirelessly to provide support, and resources to individuals under supervision helping them overcome challenges and build productive, law-abiding lives.

DCS Commissioner Michael W. Nail shares his thoughts on the significance of community supervision, stating, “Community Supervision is a testament to the incredible dedication of our entire team. These individuals are committed to making a positive difference in the lives of those we serve. Their work is transformative, enhancing the safety and well-being of our communities. I am proud to work alongside these amazing professionals as we strive to positively impact lives across Georgia.”

During Community Supervision Week, we encourage communities across Georgia to reflect on the crucial role of community supervision in building and maintaining public safety. By supporting community supervision professionals and embracing evidence-based practices, we can empower individuals, protect communities, and promote a more just and compassionate society.

The Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, we protect and serve the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.

For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.



