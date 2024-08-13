Award-Winning MINITEC Enclosures For Handheld And Wearable Electronics

Award-winning MINITEC enclosures are designed for wearable ‘personal’ electronics

Award-winning MINITEC enclosures are designed for wearable ‘personal’ electronics

MINITEC version E (Edge) miniature enclosures with optional eyelets

MINITEC version E (Edge) miniature enclosures with optional eyelets

MINITEC version D (Drop) contoured enclosures with optional eyelets

MINITEC version D (Drop) contoured enclosures with optional eyelets

OKW’s award-winning range of MINITEC handheld and wearable electronic enclosures is now larger than ever.

Our unique MINITEC enclosures are individually designed for wearable technology”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MINITEC – one of many OKW models to win an iF Product Design Award – is ideal for emergency systems, monitoring and alarms, wireless remote control, mobile USB applications and IoT/IIoT.

Modern, flat styling makes these attractive, ergonomic housings easy to carry or wear. They comprise two shells separated by a choice of intermediate rings.

These rings enable MINITEC to be fitted to belts, wrist straps, lanyards, key rings or carried loose. Some rings feature slots for USB Type A or micro USB 5 P, B Type SMT connectors.

MINITEC’s two different shapes (rounded D ‘Drop’ and rectangular E ‘Edge’), three sizes, and dozens of colored intermediate rings create an impressive array of standard permutations – reducing the need for customization.

All Drop enclosures feature a recessed top for a membrane keypad or product label. Edge housings can be specified with or without this recess.

MINITEC is available in sizes S, M and L from 2.01" x 1.26" x 0.51" to 3.07" x 1.89" x 0.79"/0.95"/1.02". The top and bottom shells are molded from off-white (RAL 9002) or lava gray ABS (UL 94 HB). Black (RAL 9005) infrared-permeable PMMA (UL 94 HB) is also available for remote control applications.

The intermediate rings are either soft-touch TPE/SEBS, ABS or PMMA. Standard colors include orange, green, blue, black, off-white, lava gray and volcano gray.

Accessories include carrying and wrist straps, a strap eyelet (size EL), lanyard, key ring and a USB end cover.

OKW can supply MINITEC fully customized. Services include machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, decor foils, special materials, RFI/EMI shielding and installation/assembly of accessories.

VIEW FULL MINITEC RANGE >>

Sean J Bailey
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
email us here

OKW's Wearable Electronic Enclosures Range

You just read:

Award-Winning MINITEC Enclosures For Handheld And Wearable Electronics

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sean J Bailey
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
Company/Organization
OKW Enclosures Inc
3000 Old Pond Rd
Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, 15017
United States
+1 412-220-9244
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

OKW is a leading manufacturer of plastic and metal enclosures for OEM electronics equipment. Our US program includes the OKW and METCASE™ product lines, plus some complementary products. This unique combination allows us to offer our customers a truly comprehensive range of enclosures. Our sales team is on hand to offer expert advice on the selection and integration of our housing systems. We can also carry out all the machining and modifications required to fit your electronic components. We provide fully finished housings ready for final assembly of your equipment. Our Quality Management Systems for OKW and METCASE comply with the requirements of ISO 9001:2008 for the design, manufacture and distribution of plastic and metal enclosures. With such a huge range of enclosures to choose from, we are confident that we can offer the right housing solution for your project.

www.okwenclosures.com

More From This Author
Award-Winning MINITEC Enclosures For Handheld And Wearable Electronics
OKW INNOVATES: INTRODUCING SLEEKER DIN RAIL ENCLOSURES FOR SPACE OPTIMIZATION
More Options For OKW’S DIATEC Low-Profile Wall-Mount Enclosures
View All Stories From This Author