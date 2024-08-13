Award-Winning MINITEC Enclosures For Handheld And Wearable Electronics
OKW’s award-winning range of MINITEC handheld and wearable electronic enclosures is now larger than ever.
Our unique MINITEC enclosures are individually designed for wearable technology”BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MINITEC – one of many OKW models to win an iF Product Design Award – is ideal for emergency systems, monitoring and alarms, wireless remote control, mobile USB applications and IoT/IIoT.
Modern, flat styling makes these attractive, ergonomic housings easy to carry or wear. They comprise two shells separated by a choice of intermediate rings.
These rings enable MINITEC to be fitted to belts, wrist straps, lanyards, key rings or carried loose. Some rings feature slots for USB Type A or micro USB 5 P, B Type SMT connectors.
MINITEC’s two different shapes (rounded D ‘Drop’ and rectangular E ‘Edge’), three sizes, and dozens of colored intermediate rings create an impressive array of standard permutations – reducing the need for customization.
All Drop enclosures feature a recessed top for a membrane keypad or product label. Edge housings can be specified with or without this recess.
MINITEC is available in sizes S, M and L from 2.01" x 1.26" x 0.51" to 3.07" x 1.89" x 0.79"/0.95"/1.02". The top and bottom shells are molded from off-white (RAL 9002) or lava gray ABS (UL 94 HB). Black (RAL 9005) infrared-permeable PMMA (UL 94 HB) is also available for remote control applications.
The intermediate rings are either soft-touch TPE/SEBS, ABS or PMMA. Standard colors include orange, green, blue, black, off-white, lava gray and volcano gray.
Accessories include carrying and wrist straps, a strap eyelet (size EL), lanyard, key ring and a USB end cover.
OKW can supply MINITEC fully customized. Services include machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, decor foils, special materials, RFI/EMI shielding and installation/assembly of accessories.
OKW's Wearable Electronic Enclosures Range