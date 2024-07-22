OKW INNOVATES: INTRODUCING SLEEKER DIN RAIL ENCLOSURES FOR SPACE OPTIMIZATION

OKW's new RAILTEC B low-profile variant

OKW's new RAILTEC B low-profile variant for individual electronics without multiple terminations

The new variant is part of the extensive range of RAILTEC B DIN rail housings

The new variant is part of the extensive range of RAILTEC B DIN rail housings

RAILTEC B is perfect for rail mounted electronic controls and instruments

RAILTEC B is perfect for rail mounted electronic controls and instruments

OKW has extended its RAILTEC B range of DIN rail enclosures.

Our new RAILTEC B flat variant is perfect for standalone DIN rail mounted electronic devices”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is now a new space-saving flat-profile variant of RAILTEC B for individual electronic devices which do not require multiple terminations. As such, the ends are closed for mounting customer-specified connections and interfaces such as USB, D-sub and power supply.

RAILTEC B is ideal for applications including Smart Factory/Industry 4.0, automation, building and safety technology, HVAC, measurement, communications, Smart Home and lighting control. It corresponds to regulations for machine building and the automotive industry.

The new flat-profile variant has a large recessed area on the top for membrane keypads, display modules and controls. It can be mounted quickly and easily on TH35 DIN rails or directly on walls. The base has screw fixing pillars for the PCB. The enclosures are fully insulated and protected in accordance with VBG 4 and IEC 529/DIN VDE 0470-1.

This new addition to the range is available in two, four, six and nine modules (1.38″ x 3.39″ x 1.23″ to 6.18″ x 3.39″ x 1.23″). It is molded from light gray (RAL 7035) PC and black PPO. Both plastics are rated UL 94 V-0 for flame retardance.

Accessories for the new variant include a wall suspension element and screws for fitting PCBs and mounting plates. Accessories for other versions include terminal blocks, plug headers, lids, front panels, terminal guards, partition plates and a KNX cover.

OKW can supply RAILTEC B fully customized. Services include machining, printing, laser marking, decor foils and installation/assembly of accessories.

VIEW RAILTEC B DIN RAIL ENCLOSURES >>

Sean J Bailey
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
email us here

Low-Profile RAILTEC B DIN Rail Enclosures

You just read:

OKW INNOVATES: INTRODUCING SLEEKER DIN RAIL ENCLOSURES FOR SPACE OPTIMIZATION

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sean J Bailey
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
Company/Organization
OKW Enclosures Inc
3000 Old Pond Rd
Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, 15017
United States
+1 412-220-9244
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

OKW is a leading manufacturer of plastic and metal enclosures for OEM electronics equipment. Our US program includes the OKW and METCASE™ product lines, plus some complementary products. This unique combination allows us to offer our customers a truly comprehensive range of enclosures. Our sales team is on hand to offer expert advice on the selection and integration of our housing systems. We can also carry out all the machining and modifications required to fit your electronic components. We provide fully finished housings ready for final assembly of your equipment. Our Quality Management Systems for OKW and METCASE comply with the requirements of ISO 9001:2008 for the design, manufacture and distribution of plastic and metal enclosures. With such a huge range of enclosures to choose from, we are confident that we can offer the right housing solution for your project.

www.okwenclosures.com

More From This Author
OKW INNOVATES: INTRODUCING SLEEKER DIN RAIL ENCLOSURES FOR SPACE OPTIMIZATION
More Options For OKW’S DIATEC Low-Profile Wall-Mount Enclosures
Custom-Vented COMBIMET: METCASE’s 19" Rack Cases Just Got Cooler
View All Stories From This Author