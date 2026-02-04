CONNECT Handheld Enclosures Now Feature Integrated Cable Glands For Hassle-Free Electronics Assembly

CONNECT fast-assembly handheld enclosures are now offered with integrated cable glands, making it easier for engineers to install power and data cables.

CONNECT enclosures make device design effortless—snap‑together assembly, smart cable management, and modern materials that give engineers speed, flexibility, and reliability.”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OKW's cost-effective CONNECT is ideal for network technology, building services, safety engineering, IoT/IIoT, medical devices, analytical instruments, data loggers, detectors, sensors, test and measurement.

The housings feature two case shells which snap together for fast and easy assembly: no screws are required. This offers the choice of two ‘fronts’: one shell is convex – perfect for LEDs – while the other is flat and recessed for a compact display or membrane keypad. Inside the flat shell there are mounting pillars for PCBs and components.

CONNECT enclosures feature open apertures at each end. For these, design engineers can specify a combination of ASA+PC blank end panels and soft-touch TPE cable glands with integrated strain relief. Cable diameters from 0.134“ to 0.232“ are accommodated. The two long sides provide ample space for USB connectors.

These UV-stable ASA+PC (UL 94 V-0) enclosures are available in six sizes from 2.36" x 1.65" x 0.87" to 6.14" x 2.13" x 0.87". The standard colors are off-white (RAL 9002) and black (RAL 9005). Custom colors are also available.

The cable glands come in volcano (gray) and black (RAL 9005). The end parts are off-white (RAL 9002) and black (RAL 9005). Other accessories include wall holders, rail holding clamps for round tubes up to ø 1.26", and self-tapping screws.

OKW can supply CONNECT fully customized. Services include machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, decor foils, RFI/EMI shielding, and installation and assembly of accessories.

