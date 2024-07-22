Press Releases

07/19/2024

Equine Owners Reminded to Protect Against Mosquito Diseases

West Nile virus Positive Mosquitoes Identified in Eight Connecticut Towns

(HARTFORD, CT) – The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) reminds the state’s equine community to take appropriate measures to protect against mosquito-borne diseases this season, including eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) and West Nile virus (WNV). This reminder comes following an announcement on July 18 by the State of Connecticut Mosquito Management Program warning of an increasing risk of infection by WNV. To date the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) has detected WNV-infected mosquitoes in eight towns: Bridgeport, Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan, New Haven, Norwalk, Stamford, and Wethersfield. No human or horse cases have been reported this season.

“The hot, humid weather we have been experiencing is ideal for mosquitoes and it’s important that we take action to protect ourselves and the animals we care for,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “We encourage all horse owners to implement mosquito controls and work with their veterinarian to ensure their animals are current on vaccines to safeguard their health this season.”

EEE and WNV are both mosquito-borne diseases affecting horses, birds, and humans. Horses are the domestic animals most susceptible to infection from EEE and WNV. The viruses cannot spread by horse-to-horse or horse-to-human contact. It is a viral disease transmitted through the bites of mosquitoes. The risk for mosquito-borne diseases continues until the first hard freeze ends mosquito activity.

Equine owners are encouraged to implement the following, in consultation with their veterinarian as needed, including:

Annual vaccination, more frequently in high-risk areas.

Consult with your veterinarian to determine if boosters are needed every six months

Give vaccinations at least one month prior to mosquito season to develop protective immunity

Remove sources of standing water to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds

Place fans inside where horses rest

Clean and refill water troughs regularly

Dispose of standing water

Apply equine-approved mosquito repellent following all label directions and safety precautions

If your horse is showing neurologic signs, i.e., hyperexcitability, tremors, convulsions, paralysis, head tilt, head pressing, incoordination, drowsiness, recumbency, colic, or death, it’s important to call a veterinarian to determine a diagnosis and treatment.

If you suspect your horse may have EEE or WNV, contact your veterinarian immediately. They are both reportable diseases to the State Veterinarian at 860-713-2505. For more information, on animals and animal health, visit the state website.

