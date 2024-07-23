Scottsdale Cosmetic Dentist Highlights Invisalign® Benefits
Dr. Todd Mabry, a cosmetic dentist at North Scottsdale Dental Studio, discusses some of the top advantages of innovative Invisalign® orthodontic treatment.SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orthodontic issues can affect individuals of any age, prompting them to pursue treatments that can give them the smile they desire. According to Scottsdale cosmetic dentist Todd Mabry, DDS, common concerns orthodontic patients tend to experience include misalignment, teeth crowding, and bite irregularities. For many decades, he says traditional braces were the most optimal solution, but advancements in the dental and orthodontic fields have led to innovative and effective alternatives. Dr. Mabry highlights Invisalign® treatment as one of the most popular alternatives. Clear and removable Invisalign® trays gradually shift teeth into a straighter
position, resulting in a renewed smile for both adults and teens.
Dr. Mabry explains that Invisalign® features numerous benefits that have helped the treatment remain highly sought after. Some of the top advantages can be seen in one’s day-to-day life. He notes that Invisalign® trays are considered more comfortable than other orthodontic treatments and offer less food restrictions thanks to their ability to be easily removed. Having helped countless patients enhance their smiles with Invisalign®, Dr. Mabry emphasizes that the treatment allows for aesthetic discretion, as their clear appearance is less noticeable than metal wires and brackets. He continues that Invisalign® can also lead to fewer dental visits, all while remaining exceptionally effective at straightening crooked, crowded, or spaced-out teeth.
As Invisalign® and traditional metal braces are common orthodontic treatments, the pros and cons of each are often compared. Since Invisalign® aligners are removable, Dr. Mabry says the trays are typically easier to clean. Additionally, he mentions that Invisalign® treatment can usually be completed in a shorter amount of time, as braces may be helpful for individuals with more severe orthodontic needs, resulting in a longer
process.
While Invisalign® treatment offers multiple benefits for the right candidates, Dr. Mabry recommends that patients opt for the orthodontic approach that best fits their individual needs and goals. He suggests scheduling a consultation with a qualified and experienced dentist to discuss available options that can properly address their degree of orthodontic concerns.
About Todd Mabry, DDS
Dr. Todd Mabry is an Arizona native who proudly serves the Scottsdale community at North Scottsdale Dental Studio. After graduating with a biology degree from the University of Arizona, he received his dental degree from Marquette University School of Dentistry. Dr. Mabry then completed a residency specializing in reconstructive and cosmetic dentistry before opening his practice. At North Scottsdale Dental Studio, Dr. Mabry performs a variety of cosmetic, restorative, preventative, and advanced dentistry procedures, including porcelain veneers, dental implants, and TMJ treatment. He is a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, American Dental Association, and Arizona Dental Association. Dr. Mabry is available for interview upon request.
To learn more about Dr. Mabry and North Scottsdale Dental Studio, visit toddmabrydds.com and facebook.com/NorthScottsdaleDentalStudio.
To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.toddmabrydds.com/news-room/scottsdale-cosmetic-dentist-highlights-invisalign-benefits/
###
North Scottsdale Dental Studio
8595 E. Bell Road
Suite #D-100
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
(480) 582-1358
Rosemont Media
www.rosemontmedia.com
Katie Nagel
(858) 200-0044
email us here