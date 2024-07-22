Censinet Announces Free HHS CPG Toolkit for AHA Members to Accelerate Implementation and Compliance
Toolkit Includes Censinet RiskOps™ Assessment, Benchmarking, Monitoring, and Reporting Capabilities to Help AHA Members Implement and Comply with HHS CPGs
BOSTON, MA, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, announced today the delivery of a free toolkit of Censinet RiskOps™ assessment, benchmarking, monitoring, and reporting capabilities (Censinet CPG Toolkit) to help American Hospital Association (AHA) members improve coverage and compliance with the recently-announced HHS Healthcare and Public Health Sector Cybersecurity Performance Goals (HHS CPGs). Delivered in partnership with AHA and AHA Preferred Cybersecurity Provider (APCP) organizations, the Censinet CPG Toolkit provides comprehensive capabilities needed to assess, implement, and comply with all 10 Essential and 10 Enhanced HHS Cybersecurity Performance Goals. To sign up or learn more about the CPG Toolkit, AHA members can visit the Censinet or the AHA website.
“We’re honored to serve alongside the AHA, APCP organizations, Google, and Microsoft to deliver vital HHS CPG resources to AHA members,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “With federal incentives likely falling short of adequate, many hospitals will need help to ‘fill the gap’, and Censinet is proud to offer them critical resources at no cost to comply with these new regulations and avoid penalties.”
The Censinet CPG Toolkit includes the following resources and capabilities to help drive compliance with HHS CPGs:
ASSESSMENTS
Annual enterprise assessments and reporting for HHS CPGs and recognized security practices:
HHS Cybersecurity Performance Goals (HHS CPGs)
NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF)
405(d) Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices (HICP)
AHA members can leverage NIST CSF and/or HICP enterprise assessments to automatically map their current coverage of the HHS CPGs.
BENCHMARKING
Peer benchmarking to prioritize resource allocation and help justify investment, including:
Participation in the Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study initiative
Comparison to industry aggregate benchmarks with benchmarking dashboards
Annual performance trending, basic peer group filters, Board-level reporting
Access to the annual Summary Report re: current findings from the Study
REPORTING
Full reporting capabilities to demonstrate end-to-end organizational compliance with all 10 Essential and 10 Enhanced HHS CPGs.
“The American Hospital Association is extremely pleased to have Censinet serve with us and support our members with implementing the HHS CPGs,” said John Riggi, National Advisor for Cybersecurity and Risk, American Hospital Association. “This collective effort by AHA and our Preferred Cybersecurity Providers is a shining example of how public and private organizations can come together to help provide critical support to those hospitals and health systems most in need.”
For AHA members who sign up for the free Censinet CPG Toolkit, Censinet is also offering the following discounts:
30% off Censinet RiskOps platform license for Third-party Risk Management (TPRM)
20% off Censinet RiskOps Managed Services (MSP)
“The HHS CPGs will significantly strengthen the health sector’s cyber preparedness as attacks continue to intensify in frequency and malice,” said Greg Garcia, Executive Director, Health Sector Coordinating Council Cybersecurity Working Group. “Mapped to NIST CSF and HICP to ease adoption, all healthcare organizations will benefit from implementing the best practices and controls contained in the CPGs as they will drive both immediate and long-term impact on their cybersecurity maturity and resiliency.”
The full list of partners and AHA Preferred Cybersecurity Providers participating in this CPG support program for AHA members include:
Microsoft
Aon
Censinet
Critical Insight
Cylera
To learn more or sign up for the Censinet CPG Toolkit – or to get a demo of the capabilities included – please visit the Censinet website here or email info@censinet.com.
About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOps™ delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.
