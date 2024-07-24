NBRPA & TEMPLE UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF SPORT, TOURISM & HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT TEAM UP FOR EDUCATIONAL REWARDS PARTNERSHIP

NBRPA

-NBRPA Members and Dependents Will Be Eligible For Tuition Scholarships & Exclusive Concierge Service-

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) and Temple University’s School of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality Management (STHM) today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership to provide NBRPA members and dependents admitted into any STHM undergraduate or graduate program a guaranteed reduced tuition scholarship. NBRPA members who are Temple University graduates will also receive an additional reduction on tuition. Additionally, the application fee will be waived for all NBRPA active and former player membership and NBRPA staff (including dependents).

Temple University and the School of Sport, Tourism, and Hospitality Management are proud educational rewards partners of the NBRPA and as an educational partner, all participants will receive exclusive concierge services, under the direction of Dr. Jonathan Howe, who will serve as the concierge and the direct STHM liaison for this one-of-a-kind partnership.

As a part of the program, students can take an array of different electives (no concentration) or can choose to concentrate their elective coursework into a specific area by completing an area of concentration, including:

Undergraduate:

• Sport and Entertainment Management

• Tourism, Hospitality, and Event Management

• Multidisciplinary Studies in Sport, Tourism, Hospitality and Event Management (ideal for transfers and degree completion)

Graduate:

• Masters of Science in Sport Business

• Masters of Science in Sport Business and Executive Masters of Business Administration in Sports Management (dual degree program)

The graduate program will also extend to include all available full time/part time, online and evening education curriculums.

“We are proud to add Temple University’s School of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality Management to our robust educational rewards program for our membership,” said Scott Rochelle, NBRPA President & CEO. “Our mission is to provide our members with the best possible resources and Temple University’s rich history and outstanding academic standing will certainly provide greater opportunities for our membership and their dependents in their pursuit of higher education and in enriching their lives.”

"We are excited to partner with NBRPA to provide educational services tailored to its membership. Our partnership is significant as it streamlines the process for NBRPA members and dependents who want to maximize their educational opportunities through STHM. The expertise and resources within STHM and the membership of NBRPA create a perfect fit for individuals looking to gain or advance their skills to be leaders in the sport, tourism, hospitality, or event management industries."

For more information on STHM’s services for NBRPA members or to sign up for this program please visit - https://sthm.temple.edu/nbrpa/

About the National Basketball Retired Players Association

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, and WNBA. It is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Charles “Choo” Smith, Vice Chairman Shawn Marion, Treasurer Nancy Lieberman, Secretary C.J. Kupec, Spencer Haywood, Eddie Gill, Bob Elliott, Mike Bantom, Caron Butler, Clarence “Chucky” Brown and Dave Bing. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

To follow along with the NBRPA, find them on social media at @NBAalumni on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch.

###

CONTACTS:

Julio Manteiga, NBRPA, jmanteiga@legendsofbasketball.com, (516) 749-9894