NBRPA NAMES ANTONIO DAVIS CEO & PRESIDENT

NBRPA NBRPA Names Antonio Davis CEO

-Thirteen Year NBA Vet to Lead NBA, WNBA, ABA and Harlem Globetrotter Legends Membership-

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) today named Antonio Davis Chief Executive Officer of the alumni organization. Davis will drive the strategic vision, business operations, member services and growth for the NBRPA and will be based in Chicago, Illinois. Davis will be supported by the NBRPA Board of Directors including Chairman of the Board Charles “Choo” Smith, Vice Chairman Shawn Marion, Treasurer Nancy Lieberman, Secretary C.J. Kupec, Spencer Haywood, Eddie Gill, Rushia Brown, Bob Elliott, Mike Bantom, Caron Butler, Clarence “Chucky” Brown and Dave Bing.

Prior to being named CEO of the National Basketball Retired Players Association, Davis enjoyed a sixteen-year professional basketball playing career, served as President of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and was a featured studio basketball analyst for ESPN and a co-host/analyst for Sirius XM NBA Radio.

Davis’s on court basketball career included thirteen seasons in the NBA, with the Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks and was named an NBA All-Star in 2001. Prior to playing in the NBA, Davis played three seasons overseas with Panathinaikos and Philips Milano in Greece and Italy respectively.

“We are delighted to have an executive of Antonio’s caliber leading our organization,” said Charles “Choo” Smith, Chairman of the Board, NBRPA. “His vision, passion and dedication will have an enormous impact on our more than two thousand members and our global brand for years to come.”

“I’m honored to be entrusted with leading this organization and I look forward to representing this diverse membership consisting of NBA, WNBA, ABA and Harlem Globetrotters Legends as we head into a promising future,” said Antonio Davis, President & CEO, NBRPA. “Together with the NBA, the NBPA and our partners, our goal will be to provide the absolute best services, programming and opportunities for these legendary men and women that make up the history of our game.”

About the National Basketball Retired Players Association

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, and WNBA. It is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Charles “Choo” Smith, Vice Chairman Shawn Marion, Treasurer Nancy Lieberman, Secretary C.J. Kupec, Spencer Haywood, Eddie Gill, Rushia Brown, Bob Elliott, Mike Bantom, Caron Butler, Clarence “Chucky” Brown and Dave Bing. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

To follow along with the NBRPA, find them on social media at @NBAalumni on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch.

