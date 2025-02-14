NBRPA ANNOUNCES BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NBRPA

-MAJOR JONES, SEDRIC TONEY AND RONALD DUPREE ELECTED DIRECTORS-

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) announced today the election of its newest board members - Major Jones, Sedric Toney and Ronald Dupree. Jones, Toney and Dupree will join Chairman of the Board Charles “Choo” Smith, Vice Chairman Shawn Marion, Treasurer Nancy Lieberman, Secretary C.J. Kupec, Spencer Haywood, Eddie Gill, Rushia Brown, Bob Elliott, Mike Bantom to make up the NBRPA Board of Directors.

“We are excited to welcome Major Jones, Sedric Toney and Ronald Dupree as the latest additions to the NBRPA’s Board of Directors,” said Antonio Davis, President & CEO, NBRPA. “These incoming leaders and their expertise will be integral to our mission to serve our membership and to our commitment to best represent the vast array of viewpoints from across our organization.” Added Davis, “I would also like to extend the NBRPA’s full heartfelt gratitude to outgoing officers board members Caron Butler, Clarence “Chucky” Brown and to one of our esteemed founders, Dave Bing, for their selfless dedication and tireless commitment during their tenures.”

NBRPA Directors are responsible for executing the NBRPA mission to serve former professional basketball players, supporting them in life after their playing days, and assisting them in leveraging their inspirational influence and to promote and teach basketball in their communities.

Major Jones - played six seasons in the NBA and 3 seasons in the CBA, where he was named 1976 Rookie of the Year. Born in McGehee, Arkansas, he attended and played college basketball at Albany State University.

He was drafted by the American Basketball Association (ABA) in 1974 by the San Diego Conquistadors, and in 1976 by the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers as the 20th overall pick.



Sedric Toney - was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the 59th overall pick (third round) of the 1985 NBA draft.

Born in Columbus, Mississippi, he played in five NBA seasons for six teams: Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Toney also played college basketball at Phillips BC and Western Nebraska Community College for one season each and the University of Dayton for two more seasons.

He has also worked for ESPN as a color commentator for college basketball games.



Ronald Dupree - played six seasons in the National Basketball Association (NBA). He also played numerous seasons in the NBA Development League and spent time in Europe and Argentina. After his retirement, Dupree was a college basketball assistant coach and works as a scout for the Milwaukee Bucks.



About the National Basketball Retired Players Association

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, and WNBA. It is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. Antonio Davis is the President & CEO and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Charles “Choo” Smith, Vice Chairman Shawn Marion, Treasurer Nancy Lieberman, Secretary C.J. Kupec, Spencer Haywood, Eddie Gill, Rushia Brown, Bob Elliott, Mike Bantom, Sedric Toney, Major Jones and Ronald Dupree. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

To follow along with the NBRPA, find them on social media at @NBAalumni on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch.



###

CONTACT:

Julio Manteiga, NBRPA – jmanteiga@legendsofbasketball.com, (516) 749-9894

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.