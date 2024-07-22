Natay Hayes Launches International Women in Real Estate Conference to Empower and Celebrate Industry Leaders

The International Women in Real Estate Conference will bring women of color who are trailblazing in real estate for inspiration, networking, and celebration.

This conference is vital for empowering women of color in real estate. It's a platform to share stories, strategies, and celebrate achievements, fostering a diverse and inclusive industry.” — Natay Hayes- Creator of Curator

MARTHA VINEYARD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate Investor and Liaison Natay Hayes of New Jersey Launches The International Women in Real Estate Conference set to take place from September 20th to 23rd, 2024, at the prestigious Harbor View Hotel in Martha's Vineyard. This landmark event will bring together women of color who are trailblazing in the real estate industry for a weekend of inspiration, networking, and celebration.

Curated by the esteemed Natay Hayes, the conference will feature a series of dynamic panels, a luxurious yacht party, and an empowering brunch. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from influential speakers including Jewel Tankard of Bravo's "Blood is Thicker Than Water," Nicole Handy from OWN's "Family Empire Houston," Makeeda Smith, Share Allen, Eboni Stiff and Natasha Davis. These accomplished women are not only making waves in real estate but also inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.

The conference will delve into a variety of crucial topics, including:

- Branding Yourself/Agency in the Social Media Age: Learn the latest strategies and tools to build and maintain a powerful personal and professional brand in today's digital landscape.

- The Art of the Flip: Gain insights from experienced flippers on how to maximize profits and minimize risks in property flipping.

- International Real Estate: The New Frontier: :Explore opportunities and challenges in the global real estate market, and discover how to expand your business beyond domestic borders.

- The Legacy of Real Estate: Understand the importance of building and preserving wealth through real estate for future generations.

- Interactive Panels:Participate in discussions around the intersection of women in real estate, mental health, and preservation, addressing unique challenges and sharing best practices for success and well-being in the industry.

Registration for the conference is $1,000, and interested participants can secure their spot by visiting [www.intlwircon.com](http://www.intlwircon.com).

Join us for an unforgettable experience that promises to empower and elevate women in the real estate sector.