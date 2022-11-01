Fashion Architech Ashley Mcdonnell Brings Luxury And Tech Together, Transforming Legacy Brands Into Digital Trailblazers

Ashley Mcdonnell - CEO of TECH POWERED LUXURY

Ashley McDonnell is a businesswoman who has spent the last ten years working at the intersection of luxury and technology.

Technology is not only the future of fashion, it's the past and present. Embracing technological change within the industry will be the deciding factor on success in terms of profit, people and planet” — Ashley Mcdonnell

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashley McDonnell is a businesswoman who has spent the last ten years working at the intersection of luxury and technology. She has worked with global leaders like Google, LVMH, and PUIG on transforming legacy brands into digital trailblazers. Ashley lectures at leading business schools on luxury and tech topics and Ireland's TUD & NCAD on digital for fashion. Her work aims to bridge the gap between luxury brands and modern audiences.

With a background in both fashion and technology, McDonnell is uniquely positioned to help her clients navigate the ever-changing landscape of the fashion industry. In an interview with Business Insider, McDonnell discussed her approach to business, saying, quote I'm always looking for where luxury and technology can intersect to create something new and innovative. McDonnell's work has helped her become one of the most sought- after consultants in the fashion industry, with clients including some of the world's most prestigious fashion houses. Thanks to her unique perspective, Ashley McDonnell is one

of the leading voices in fashion today. Brands are not only staying relevant; they're also becoming leaders in the luxury space.

Luxury fashion brands need to be cutting-edge to stay relevant. That means engaging with customers on their favorite platforms and using the latest technologies. While some may see tech as cold and impersonal, the best luxury brands know how to use it to create a personalized experience that feels exclusive. For example, the way Burberry uses Snapchat filters to give customers a sneak preview of new products. Or the way Gucci allows customers to virtually try on shoes using Augmented Reality. These are just two examples of how tech can be used to elevate the luxury fashion experience. As the importance of technology continues to grow, it is clear that luxury fashion brands. must embrace it to stay competitive.



ABOUT ASHLEY MCDONNELL

Ashley McDonnell is a marketing and media executive within the luxury industry. Ashley began her career in Paris at the headquarters of the world's leading fashion brands, amongst them LVMH Group's Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior. Ashley led the development of digital marketing globally for the travel retail division of Dior, driving the brand's online sales to almost USD70MM in the APAC region alone. While at Dior, Ashley negotiated retail and digital marketing deals with global luxury retailers and frequently presented to the Executive Committee. After three years with LVMH, Ashley joined Google as Global Luxury Account Manager at the EMEA Hub in Dublin, helping fashion and beauty houses revolutionize their marketing and advertising strategies

through technology. Ashley managed revenues of up to USD 80MM annually and spearheaded the use of YouTube for fashion shows and display advertising to scale to reach luxury consumers. Ashley was awarded the Google EMEA Impact Award for her contribution to scaling digital media with Dior.

In January 2021, Ashley joined the luxury fashion and beauty group PUIG as Global E- Commerce and Digital Media Manager, working with brands including Carolina Herrera, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Christian Louboutin, and Paco Rabanne. Ashley's role has seen her develop the digital marketing and media strategy for the group's brands in collaboration with tech platforms and leading luxury retailers. In 2021, the group's revenues reached

EUR 2.585 Billion, with digital business representing an unprecedented 28% of total revenues.



Ashley has a double bachelor's degree in Global Business and French from Dublin City University and NEOMA Business School. She also holds master's degrees from UCD Michael Smurfit and HEC Paris, specializing in Data-Driven Marketing and Luxury Strategy. She holds a diploma in Entrepreneurship from Harvard Business School. Ashley has spoken at leading industry events such as the Vogue Business Conference and is a guest lecturer on the industry's future at Ireland's National College of Art and Design, NEOMA, HEC, ESSEC, and ESADE.