Daphne Pinkney and Jennifer Hernandez to host the "My Do Over" Experience with Star-Studded Entrepreneurial Line Up

On September 16, 2022, Jennifer Hernandez and Daphne Pinkney will host the "My Do Over" Experience at Chicago, 505 Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611.

My Do over exists to inspire YOU to live YOUR best life! To break the cycle of generational curses, to forgive and yourself the way you deserve to be treated & to believe in yourself again !” — Daphne Pinkney

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 16, 2022, Jennifer Hernandez and Daphne Pinkney will host the "My Do Over" Experience at Chicago, 505 Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611. The one-day event is designed to help participants live their best life by inspiring them to love themselves, break the cycle of generational curses, forgive themselves, and more. The experience includes lunch, gourmet dinner, an open bar, live entertainment w/ DJ Toure, and a special performance by Ariana Burks.

The My Do Over Experience is a uniquely transformative experience that will help design the life people have always wanted. Through a series of workshops and panels, participants will have the opportunity to connect with their innermost desires, create a personalized roadmap for change, and meet other like-minded individuals on their journey of transformation. Featuring speakers Claudienne Hibbert-Smith, Riccardo Wardlow, Sheena Baker, Maggie Antillon-Mathews & Paris J. Pinkney, Love Vargas, Sally Delgado, and Chantrelle Cross, participants will gain the clarity and confidence you need to make a lasting change in their lives. Through this experience, participants will also learn how to set and achieve their goals, create lasting change in their lives, and live with purpose and passion.

Invoking hope, encouragement to dream, renewing the mindset, and removing limitations, this experience will demonstrate the power of positive thinking and how to apply it to everyday life. It’s a chance to create a more positive tomorrow because everyone deserves a do-over!

For more information, visit the My Do Over website https://www.mydoover.com. JOIN THE DO OVER movement. TEXT #DOOVER TO (260)236-6837



ABOUT

Jennifer Hernandez and Daphne Pinkney are answering their calling in life with their “Do-Over” movement. They met in the Summer of 2018, working together on a mutual client. Upon meeting, they quickly became business partners and sisters/friends as they realized how similar their life paths and passions were. Both women have a heart for helping, empowering, encouraging, rehabilitating, igniting & uniting people. Both women feel an urgent desire to impact the world with positive change, one action, and movement at a time. Both women have incredible personal testimonies of overcoming some of the most difficult life experiences, including hopelessness, homelessness, gangs, teenage pregnancies, addiction, abuse, financial struggles, and depression. Role models of courage, they personify how individuals can rise out of the depths of sorrow, mental blocks, financial lack, despair, anger, and any other roadblocks they may face in becoming a better version of themselves than they were the day before. It starts with a renewed mindset and the desire for a “Do-Over

