Kawasaki Motors Finance Corporation extends partnership with Solifi in North America

After the successful go-live of Solifi Wholesale Finance in the US, Kawasaki Motors Finance Corporation has now implemented the solution in Canada

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, US, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced that Canadian Kawasaki Motors Finance Corporation (CKMFC) has successfully migrated its Canadian operations to Solifi Wholesale Finance, expanding its usage across North America.

This deployment follows KMFC US’ implementation of the same solution in 2021, which moved 1,700 dealers and 53,000 loans from a legacy mainframe system to a modern SaaS solution. CKMFC witnessed the success that the US branch of the business achieved as a result of Solifi Wholesale Finance, leading to the adoption of the same platform and processes. By moving its operations in house, the business is now able to better serve its dealers and strengthen relationships by offering more competitive rates.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to help KMFC expand its usage of Solifi Wholesale Finance across North America following the favorable results of its US implementation,” says Bill Noel, Chief Product Officer at Solifi. “Our established relationship with KMFC meant we had a unique understanding of their business needs, implementing a solution that addresses key pain points and facilitates growth. We look forward to continuing to support KMFC’s expansion goals.”

The upgrade now provides full integration with CKMFC’s core enterprise resource planning (ERP) software with end-to-end visibility, upgraded order-processing procedures, new credit capabilities, and improved loan onboarding.

Octavio Villegas, Director of KMFC, says “We are pleased to have Solifi as a business partner and to be a key part of the expansion of our business and look forward to servicing our Canadian dealers.”

CKMFC’s dealers can now access and manage their loans with ease using a self-service web portal, which provides a better user experience and requires less manual processing, giving the company the opportunity to focus on growing its business. CKMFC’s confidence in Solifi’s product ultimately allows it to continue to expand its portfolios.

Celebrating 50 years of business, Solifi is a Fintech 100 provider for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. Our mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help you protect and scale your business. We guard your company by being precise and reliable, we guide you to success by combining powerful technology with proven expertise, and we help you grow by unleashing the potential of your business. For more information, please visit www.solifi.com.

Kawasaki is a multi-national corporation with more than fifty holdings (manufacturing plants, distribution centers, and marketing and sales headquarters) in most major cities around the world. Business interests include environmental control and energy plant engineering, machinery and robotics, ship building and marine engineering, power plant engineering and steel structures, rolling stock, aerospace, and of course, ATVs, motorcycles, Side x Side vehicles and personal watercraft.

Kawasaki's tagline, "Let the Good Times Roll.®", is recognized worldwide. The Kawasaki brand is synonymous with powerful, stylish and category-leading vehicles. Information about Kawasaki's complete line of powersports products and Kawasaki affiliates can be found on the Internet at www.kawasaki.ca