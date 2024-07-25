Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Bolsters Dubai's Accessibility Goals

IBCCES proudly announces that Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre has earned the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation.

We firmly believe that inclusivity is not just a goal, but also a fundamental value that drives diverse perceptions and talent.” — Laura Nicli

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly announces that Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre has earned the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. This designation demonstrates the hotel's dedication to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for autistic and sensory-sensitive guests, and their families.

“We firmly believe that inclusivity is not just a goal, but also a fundamental value that drives diverse perceptions and talent. It also creates an environment where everyone feels valued and empowered. We are very proud to have received the Certified Autism Center™ designation from IBCCESl,” shares Hotel Manager, Laura Nicli, Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre Hotel & Residences. “This only reiterates our belief and commitment to providing equal opportunities and fostering a culture of respect and support for all our Heartists (employees). Hiring autistic people at our hotel not only promotes an inclusive approach but also enhances our capabilities to continue to deliver exceptional service to our guests, reflective of the diverse world we live in.”

Situated close to the airport and the Dubai Metro, Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre provides a convenient location for travelers looking to explore Dubai. This underscores the importance that the hotel upholds the highest standards of inclusivity and accessibility to enhance the overall travel experience. Achieving CAC designation increases the hotel's ability to cater to the diverse needs of its guests. During the certification process, staff at Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre underwent training on autism and sensory awareness to provide them with specialized knowledge to better serve autistic and sensory-sensitive guests. IBCCES experts also conducted thorough facility audits to assess sensory inputs such as sound, lighting, and potential sights and smells in common areas. These audits were used to create sensory guides, giving guests the information necessary to make informed choices and select environments that meet their preferences.

The hotel earning the CAC designation marks a significant milestone in Dubai's broader initiative to achieve the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) designation. Led by the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), this initiative aims to establish Dubai as the first CAD in the Eastern Hemisphere, a designation reserved for destinations offering a multitude of trained and certified lodging, recreation, and entertainment options that are accessible and accommodating to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

"We at IBCCES are proud to work with Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre," shares Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. "By earning the CAC designation, the hotel is not simply ticking a checkbox item, but rather establishing a higher level of hospitality that the entire industry can strive towards."

IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe for more than 20 years. IBCCES is the only global credentialing board providing travel and entertainment organizations with training and certification from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, and other resources, as well as long-term support that helps them understand how to better accommodate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.