Michigan is the Setting for a Historic Run by a Detroit High School Teacher
Sarah Porter, a Detroit native and current high school teacher, begins her 217 mile journey tomorrow as she runs across the state of Michigan for charity
People have been asking me why I want to do this, and while there isn’t just one answer, the simple one is ‘why not’? Why not challenge myself, why not push myself to the limit.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarah Porter, a 36 year-old High School teacher at Detroit Cristo Rey, is set to make history beginning tomorrow as the first female on record to attempt running across the state of Michigan for charity. The run, which will begin at Lake Michigan, in South Haven, and end in St. Clair Shores, will cover a distance of
— Sarah Ann Porter
approximately 217 miles. Porter's goal is to complete the run in just one week, starting on July 23rd.
Porter's ambition has turned this into a national event that will change lives - Porter will be raising money for two organizations close to her heart - Girls on the Run (greater Detroit chapter) and the Teacher Salary Project. Both organizations work towards empowering and supporting young girls and educators in the community. Porter's run has already gained attention and support nationwide.
She has set up a fundraising page found on her Instagram and is encouraging others to join her in her mission to make a difference. With her determination and the support of the community, Porter is confident that she can achieve her goal and make history as the first female to run across Michigan for charity.
Throughout the 7 day journey, Sarah will have the support of family and friends who will be following her during her run in a Tour Van and the climax in St. Clair Shores next Monday will be epic.
The nation applauds you Sarah! Let's come together and support this ambitious woman as she takes on this historic challenge for a greater cause.
Peter Montemurno
Peter Montemurno
+1 585-754-5664
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram