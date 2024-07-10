Michigan High School teacher and Cross Country coach embarking on a run for the ages
Sarah Porter of Detroit just 13 days away from a historic run across Michigan
Doing this run is fueled by my desire to do something good. I tell my students that we can do hard things. The run will be difficult but I want to keep pursuing a life that’s motivated by purpose.”DETROIT , MICHIGAN , UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarah Porter, a 36 year-old High School teacher at Detroit Cristo Rey, is set to make history as the first female on record to attempt running across the state of Michigan for charity. The run, which will begin at Lake Michigan, in South Haven, and end in St. Clair Shores, will cover a distance of approximately 217 miles. Porter's goal is to complete the run in just one week, starting on July 23rd.
— Sarah Porter
Porter's ambition has turned this into an event that will change lives -
Porter will be raising money for two organizations close to her heart - Girls on the Run (greater Detroit chapter) and the Teacher Salary Project. Both organizations work towards empowering and supporting young girls and educators in the community.
Porter's run has already gained attention and support nationwide. She has set up a fundraising page and is encouraging others to join her in her mission to make a difference. With her determination and the support of the community, Porter is confident that she can achieve her goal and make history as the first female to run across Michigan for charity.
For more information on Sarah Porter's run and how to support her cause, please visit her fundraising page.
Let's come together and support this incredible woman as she takes on this challenge for a greater cause.
