Sarah Porter is 20 Miles Away From Making History
A Detroit High School Teacher has endured 6 grueling days to find herself only 20 miles away from being the first female to run across the state of MichiganDETROIT , MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last Tuesday at 7:00AM, Sarah Porter just finished a live television interview with a local station against the backdrop of the Pier in South Haven, Michigan and took her first strides toward a 217 mile goal to become the first female in history to run across the state of Michigan while doing it for charity. The long winding journey has taken Sarah on a mixed path comprised of gravel, asphalt, dirt and concrete while running past cows, correctional facilities and cherry trees .
With the unwavering support of family and friends every hour of every day and Sarah's determination of running at least 30 miles per day, she now finds herself only 20 miles away from completing this historic journey that will conclude in St. Clair Shores on Monday between 1PM and 1:30PM at Blossom Heath Park.
Porter, a 36 year-old High School teacher at Detroit Cristo Rey, has turned this into a national event that will change lives - Porter is raising money for two organizations close to her heart - Girls on the Run (greater Detroit chapter) and the Teacher Salary Project. Both organizations work towards empowering and supporting young girls and educators in the community. Porter’s run has already gained attention and support nationwide.
With the help of the generous people of Detroit and in different parts all over the country, Sarah has also exceeded her goal of raising $5,000 dollars. As of Sunday night she has raised over $5,500 via her GoFundMe site with 71 donations.
Sarah has endured some aches and pains along the way, coupled with the grueling heat on Sunday, but now finds herself only a 1/2 day from making history and completing a journey that will many will hold close to them for a lifetime.
Peter Montemurno
Peter Montemurno
+1 585-754-5664
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram