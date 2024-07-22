ROLEC’s commandCASE Control System Enclosures – Now In Three Versions
ROLEC’s robust commandCASE for industrial operating and control systems is now available in three versions – offering a choice of lid closures.
With commandCASE machine builders can specify an economic and tough housing for their control systems”BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diecast aluminum commandCASE (IP 66) is designed to fit suspension arms, notably ROLEC’s profiPLUS and taraSMART ranges. The enclosures provide electronics designers with an elegant solution at an attractive price point.
The three lid closure variants are: CC – hinged with a quick-action lockable closure; CCS – hinged and screw-fixed from the rear; CCV – screw-fixed from the rear.
All three versions feature ergonomic handles at the front for adjusting commandCASE to the perfect angle for viewing and operating a touch screen. The cover has an integrated recess for a membrane keypad, front plate or display panel.
At the rear, the screw channels are fitted with cover caps which also serve as edge protection. Inside, there are threaded screw bosses for mounting assemblies and components.
ROLEC commandCASE is available in six sizes from 7.87“ x 9.06“ x 4.72“ to 11.81“ x 16.93“ x 4.72“. The standard color is light gray (RAL 7035). Custom colors are available on request. Accessories include mounting plates and cable glands.
ROLEC can supply commandCASE fully customized with CNC machining, printing/engraving of legends and logos, RFI/EMI shielding, and assembly.
