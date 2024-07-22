ROLEC’s commandCASE Control System Enclosures – Now In Three Versions

ROLEC's robust IP 66 commandCASE for industrial control systems/machine building

ROLEC's commandCASE can be specified with hinged lids for equipment access

ROLEC's commandCASE hinged lids can be lockable for added security

ROLEC’s robust commandCASE for industrial operating and control systems is now available in three versions – offering a choice of lid closures.

With commandCASE machine builders can specify an economic and tough housing for their control systems”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diecast aluminum commandCASE (IP 66) is designed to fit suspension arms, notably ROLEC’s profiPLUS and taraSMART ranges. The enclosures provide electronics designers with an elegant solution at an attractive price point.

The three lid closure variants are: CC – hinged with a quick-action lockable closure; CCS – hinged and screw-fixed from the rear; CCV – screw-fixed from the rear.

All three versions feature ergonomic handles at the front for adjusting commandCASE to the perfect angle for viewing and operating a touch screen. The cover has an integrated recess for a membrane keypad, front plate or display panel.

At the rear, the screw channels are fitted with cover caps which also serve as edge protection. Inside, there are threaded screw bosses for mounting assemblies and components.

ROLEC commandCASE is available in six sizes from 7.87“ x 9.06“ x 4.72“ to 11.81“ x 16.93“ x 4.72“. The standard color is light gray (RAL 7035). Custom colors are available on request. Accessories include mounting plates and cable glands.

ROLEC can supply commandCASE fully customized with CNC machining, printing/engraving of legends and logos, RFI/EMI shielding, and assembly.

Sean J Bailey
ROLEC Enclosures Inc
+1 888-658-5774
ROLEC is an innovative specialist manufacturer of high-performance enclosures (rated IP 65 to IP 69K), command/HMI housings and suspension arm systems for industrial electronics and electrical control equipment. Applications for our products include test and measurement, machine control, instrumentation, factory automation, robotics, IIoT, marine and building control system used in heavy duty indoor and outdoor locations. Our high-value services include customizing our enclosures so they are fully ready for customer installations. Using our state-of-the-art CNC machining equipment we manufacture enclosures to our customers’ precise specifications. We can deliver finished products at short notice and just-in-time. ROLEC Enclosures Inc. is the subsidiary of ROLEC Gehäuse-Systeme GmbH and is based in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania. Our sales team is on hand to offer expert advice on the integration of our enclosures and suspension arm systems into your electronics equipment.

