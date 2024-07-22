ROKiT Unbeatable In Czechoslovakia

Toprak wins again Flat our with Toprak

Pole position, hat-trick of wins and records broken as Toprak Razgatlioglu dominates again for the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

we have the most talked about rider in the world right now on our team. Toprak is a winner and what he is achieving for the ROKiT BMW World Superbike Team is staggering” — Jonathan Kendrick

KINGSWOOD BUSINESS PARK, WOLVERHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the 6th Round of the 2024 Superbike World Championship in Most (CZE), ‘El Turco’ claimed pole position, all three race victories, and set new lap records.Following Misano (ITA) and Donington Park (GBR), this was Razgatlioglu’s third consecutive hat-trick and now, with 12 wins this season and 10 wins in a row, he has extended his lead in the riders’ standings to 64 points.Additionally, the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WSB Team took first place in the manufacturers’ world championship at the season’s midpoint, leading by seven points.Teammate, Michael van der Mark (NED), returned to the podium battle in the second main race. After an excellent start he held third place for a long time and set the fastest race lap. In the second half of the race he dropped back slightly and finished fifth. In the Superpole qualification the Dutchman had to settle for 16th place after a crash. From there he moved up to ninth in the first main race. In the Superpole Race he finished eighth, but was classified ninth due to a penalty.The WorldSBK now moves on to Portimão in Portugal.Toprak said: “First I did not believe it, but now I have ten wins in a row! I am very happy that we again achieved three wins here, especially on this track where I am really strong. Thanks to my team who did an incredibly good job this weekend.”Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROKiT said “Not only are we leading the championship, but we have the most talked about rider in the world right now on our team. Toprak is a winner and what he is achieving for the ROKiT BMW World Superbike Team is staggering. Ten wins in a row, and three hat tricks!”

