New funding boost for women’s and kid’s recreational fishing programs

Release date: 20/07/24

Opening recreational fishing opportunities for women and children is behind a new $200,000 State Government grant to peak recreational fishing body RecFish SA.

The funding, part of the 2024 State Budget, will assist RecFish SA to further develop and implement strategies to diversify participation in the sector with a particular focus being the expansion of the Reel Women and Reeling-In Junior Anglers programs.

Currently an estimated 356,000 - approximately 1 in 4 South Australians- fish recreationally in South Australia with the sector providing annual economic contribution to the state of approximately $1 billion each year.

The most popular species fished by recreational anglers include King George Whiting, Blue Crab, Pipi, Australian Herring (Tommy Ruff) and Calamari.

While approximately one third (127,000) of all South Australian recreational fishers are women, the pioneering Reel Women program is a women to women initiative aimed at bridging the gender gap in the sector through the development of an inclusive platform where women from all backgrounds can come together to learn, share and celebrate their passion for fishing.

The program will be delivered through a mixture of digital activity, workshops, events, and an annual awards initiative recognising women as leaders in recreational fishing.

RecFish is looking to build on the currently estimated 65,000 young recreational fishers (aged 5 to 14) through the statewide Reeling-In Junior Anglers program, a holistic and grassroots approach in educating youth and diverse audiences about the multifaceted world of fishing.

Primarily being offered through schools and community organisations, the program looks at teaching essential angling skills in fun and culturally appropriate ways, providing participants with the knowledge and confidence to navigate various fishing environments whether it be saltwater, freshwater, urban or regional.

For further information on the Reel Women and Reeling In Junior Anglers programs visit www.recfish.org.au

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

Recreational fishing a significant outdoor activity along our coastline and inland waters and it is important to look for and welcome new ways to encourage new fishers to discover and enjoy the physical and mental wellbeing benefits that come with active participation.

These two programs, along with other initiatives by RecFish SA to encourage participation and promote diversity and inclusion in recreational fishing, are strongly supported by the State Government. It is important that we identify and break down any gender or cultural barriers that may currently hinder someone from taking up fishing opportunities.

I encourage anyone interested in trying out fishing but not sure where to start to take advantage of the opportunities being provided through these programs and other community engagement and education opportunities being developed by RecFish SA.

Attributable to Andrew Harris, Rec Fish SA

We’re grateful to be able to work with State Government to help secure this important funding for the South Australian fishing community, as we work to boost inclusivity and create equal opportunity for women in fishing by providing a fishing program led by women for women.

The programs we run across the state encompass events, socials, classes and more that aim to break down barriers whilst creating safe and welcoming spaces tailored for women and kids to enjoy the best of South Australia’s fisheries.