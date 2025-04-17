Significant aerial response this Fire Danger Season as dates extended in Mt Lofty Ranges

Release date: 17/04/25

The state’s aerial firefighting fleet has completed nearly double the number of drops this Fire Danger Season compared to last season, fuelled by ongoing hot and dry conditions across South Australia.

It comes as the Mounty Lofty Ranges Fire Ban District is extended by two weeks to 14 May – the first extension in the district since 2019.

Around 3,000 drops by fixed wing and rotary aircraft have been recorded this Fire Danger Season, compared to nearly 1,600 drops in the 2023/24 season.

Hours flown are well up – 1,920 hours this season in contrast to 1,399 hours in the previous period – highlighting longer and larger incidents responded to from the air.

Aerial resources have played a critical role in supporting crews on the ground to suppress fires and help protect communities, with more than 1,300 individual aircraft dispatches attending over 200 incidents this season.

Significant incidents include the Wilmington fire, in the Flinders Ranges, in February and blazes sparked by lightning strikes across the South East last month.

It follows a record a $26.7 million investment by the Malinauskas Government last season to deliver the state’s largest ever aerial firefighting fleet, with five new aircraft added totalling more than 30 aircraft in place.

Ahead of Easter, South Australians are reminded that restrictions around campfires and barbecues apply with the Fire Danger Season still active for much of the state.

Localised restrictions may apply in National Parks and Forestry Reserves and no campfires are permitted on a Total Fire Ban Day without a permit.

A gas or electric barbeque is permitted during the Fire Danger Season so long as it is four metres from flammable vegetation, a responsible person is controlling the fire, and an appropriate extinguisher is at hand. It is also permitted on a Total Fire Ban Day providing the cooking appliance is within 15 metres of a domestic or commercial premises or on a costal foreshore.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

After the driest summer we’ve seen in years, conditions remain a concern for frontline personnel – particularly in the Mount Lofty Ranges.

CFS volunteers on the ground have been supported by crews in the sky, with our aerial fleet recording more drops and hours flown than last season.

Their combined skills protect communities across the state and South Australians are reminded to follow simple steps to help volunteers get a break this Easter.

Attributable to CFS Acting Deputy Chief Officer Brenton Hastie

Fuel loads vary across the Mount Lofty Ranges, with high forest and scrub fuels in parts and somewhat low fuels in others, and the exceptionally dry conditions and lack of forecast rain in the near future poses a risk of fire.

Volunteers have worked incredibly hard to keep the South Australian community safe throughout this Fire Danger Season and will continue to respond to incidents across the state, but the community need to be aware that the risk of fire won’t abate until there is significant rainfall.