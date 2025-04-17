Work on new houses in SA through the roof

Release date: 17/04/25

The number of new housing commencements in South Australia has soared by 13 per cent in the December quarter to be 36 per cent higher than the previous year, on the back of the Malinauskas Labor Government’s comprehensive plan to address the housing crisis.

It’s the highest quarterly growth of any state in the country according to latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), with the national average for dwelling commencements falling by 4.4 per cent, despite being up 5.3 per cent on 12 months ago.

Key government policies such as the Housing Roadmap and recently launched Greater Adelaide Regional Plan are delivering houses to market sooner and driving consumer and industry confidence in the construction and housing sector.

During the December quarter, more than 3000 new dwellings were completed in South Australia.

There is also a strong number of dwellings in the pipeline.

The number of dwellings in SA that have been approved (but not yet commenced) has also increased, rising 8.8 per cent in the December quarter.

The data shows 13,923 dwelling units were under construction in SA during the December quarter, increasing by 0.1 per cent on September and up 0.3 per cent on the previous year.

It follows the State Government abolishing Stamp Duty for first home buyers who build or purchase a new house.

Nationally, the number of dwelling units under construction fell 3.2 per cent in the December quarter.

Overall, construction work in the pipeline rose by 6.7 per cent in the December quarter, 5.5 per cent higher than the year prior and bucking the national trend which fell by an average 1.7 per cent in the quarter.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

This latest data shows the State Government is getting on with the job of delivering more houses to address the housing crisis.

It’s positive to see an increase in work getting underway on building dwellings, to add to our housing supply and make our housing market more accessible.

The Malinauskas Labor Government has made significant reform in the housing area, including abolishing stamp duty for first home buyers who build or purchase a new house, and that’s reflected in these results.

Attributable to Nick Champion

The Malinauskas Labor Government is moving quickly to address the housing crisis.

These figures show that the work we are doing is making a difference in getting construction on housing underway.

With key policies such as the Housing Roadmap, infrastructure investments and the recent release of the Greater Adelaide Regional Plan, we are working towards even more building activity on new homes in SA in the months and years ahead.

Attributable to Will Frogley, CEO, Master Builders SA

South Australia’s building industry continues to be the best performing in the nation.

Latest ABS data shows over the past quarter South Australia had the largest percentage increase of any state for new dwelling commencements and new detached house commencements.

Demand for housing remains strong. Fast tracking land supply and significantly increasing skilled labour will be crucial to ensuring South Australia stays at the front of the pack.

You can’t have a strong economy without a strong building and construction industry.

The tradie shortage is real, but the upside is career opportunities are expensive. There’s never been a better time to get your foot in the door.