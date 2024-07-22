Anime Park 'Nijigen no Mori' and 'Monster Hunter' Collaboration: 'MONSTER HUNTER THE FIELD' Opens July 27th!

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED ※Illustrative purposes only.

Nijigen no Mori announces "MONSTER HUNTER THE FIELD in Nijigen no Mori", a new collaboration with 'Monster Hunter', opening July 27th.

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime theme park "Nijigen no Mori" (Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture) has announced a new attraction in collaboration with the hunting action game "Monster Hunter", titled "MONSTER HUNTER THE FIELD in Nijigen no Mori", opening Saturday, July 27th for a limited period.

Tickets for the attraction are available for purchase through the Nijigen no Mori official homepage (https://nijigennomori.com/en/), starting Monday, July 22nd.

Visitors to the attraction inhabit the role of novice hunters arriving at "Awaji Assembly Hall", undergoing training to become skillful hunters.

Training quests challenge hunters with "Field Research" and "Large Monster Suppression". As preparation for "Large Monster Suppression", "Field Research" tasks hunters with searching for vital items located in item boxes scattered throughout the roughly 130,000 m2 area, and scouting "Palicoes" to help subjugate monsters. In "Large Monster Suppression", hunters choose a weapon to subdue a fire wyvern "Rathalos". Participants use action controllers and tracking devices to square off against on-screen monsters in the suppression area. Accumulating victories over large monsters will improve participants' "Hunter Rank", unleashing new monsters to defeat.

Limited-edition collaboration goods and food from the world of Monster Hunter will be available for purchase during the event.

■ About "Monster Hunter"

"Monster Hunter" is a series of hunting action games in which players battle with enormous monsters in a majestic landscape. It established the gaming genre of cooperative large-scale monster battles with its first iteration released in 2004, and has since developed into a global phenomenon.

■ Overview: "MONSTER HUNTER THE FIELD in Nijigen no Mori"

Duration: Saturday, July 27th, 2024 – Friday, January 31st, 2025

Location: Nijigen no Mori (within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park)

2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Contents: "Field Research" and "Large Monster Suppression" training quests in the world of hunting action game "Monster Hunter", and limited-edition collaboration goods and food based on the world of the games.

Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

*Hours may vary by weather.

*Please see official Nijigen no Mori website for details.

Ticket Sales Launch: Monday, July 22nd, 10:00 a.m.

Tickets:

- One-Hunt Ticket:

Adults (above middle-school age): 2,900 - 3,900 yen

Children (5-11 years old): 1,800 - 2,100 yen

- Two-Hunt Ticket:

Adults (above middle-school age): 4,300 - 5,400 yen

Children (5-11 years old): 2,800 - 3,200 yen

- Three-Hunt Ticket:

Adults (above middle-school age): 5,200 - 6,400 yen

Children (5-11 years old): 3,500 - 4,000 yen

- Four-Hunt Ticket:

Adults (above middle-school age): 5,700 - 7,000 yen

Children (5-11 years old): 3,800 - 4,400 yen

- Five-Hunt Ticket:

Adults (above middle-school age): 6,200 - 7,600 yen

Children (5-11 years old): 4,100 - 4,800 yen

※All prices include tax.

※Children under 11 years old must be accompanied by an adult guardian to enter.

The guardian must also purchase a ticket to enter.

※Ticket prices may vary by season. Please refer to the ticket purchasing page.

※Please refer to the official homepage for details.

※Tickets are only valid on the day for which they are purchased.

Tickets: https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/rZfDX7w5Mv/

Notes

- Information correct at time of writing but may be subject to change.

- Latest updates published on the official website.

- Up to 3 people per group may participate.

- The attraction will be open to media and related parties from July 20th – 26th.

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/monsterhunter

Inquiries: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office [Tel: (+81) 799-64-7061]

■ Overview: Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori" Within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park

Since 2008, Pasona Group has collaborated with local government agencies and organizations on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, with various initiatives aimed at attracting human resources to the island, taking a unique approach to regional revitalization. Following the prefectural government's call for private business proposals for the development of Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, the "Awaji Manga & Anime Project" was selected in 2013. Since then, in the expansive 134.8 hectares of beautiful natural parkland, a number of new facilities have been created and developed with the aim of revitalizing the region through tourism.

Details are available on the homepage: https://nijigennomori.com/en/