Global Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global deep frozen packaging logistics market has experienced significant growth, with its size expanding from $20.82 billion in 2023 to $22.64 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. It will grow to $31.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.This growth is driven by several factors, including the burgeoning pharmaceutical industry, increased international trade of perishable goods, the rise of online grocery shopping and home delivery services, and stricter food safety and quality regulations.

Surge in Online Grocery Shopping Fuels Market Expansion

The increase in online grocery shopping is a major driver of growth in the deep frozen packaging logistics market. Online grocery shopping offers convenience, time savings, broad product selection, and improved delivery services, all of which contribute to the demand for effective deep frozen packaging solutions. These solutions ensure that frozen foods are kept at optimal temperatures during transit, preventing spoilage and maintaining nutritional value. According to the Institute of Grocery Distribution (IGD), the UK retail grocery market is projected to grow from $282 billion in 2022 to $313 billion by 2027, reflecting the expanding role of online grocery shopping in the market.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global deep frozen packaging logistics market with a detailed sample report:

Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the deep frozen packaging logistics market include Cardinal Health Inc., DHL, United Parcel Service of America Inc., FedEx Corporation, and Kuehne + Nagel International AG. These companies are focusing on developing ultra-low temperature-controlled logistics services to cater to the stringent requirements of transporting and storing deep-frozen products. For example, in June 2022, Nippon Express launched an ultra-low temperature-controlled logistics service capable of handling temperatures between -20°C and -85°C, aimed at the pharmaceutical industry.

In a strategic move, FedEx has invested in advanced IoT devices and AI technologies to enhance real-time monitoring and predictive analytics, improving efficiency and reliability in deep frozen logistics.

Emerging Trends in the Market

The forecast period is expected to see several notable trends, including:

• Advanced Insulation Technology: Enhancing the effectiveness of packaging in maintaining temperature.

• IoT and AI Integration: For real-time monitoring and predictive analytics.

• Sustainable Packaging Solutions: Increased demand for eco-friendly packaging.

• Expansion of Cold Storage Facilities: Supporting the growing needs of the pharmaceutical and food industries.

These trends reflect the market's shift towards innovation and efficiency in deep frozen packaging logistics.

Deep Frozen Packaging Logistics Market Segmentation

The deep frozen packaging logistics market is segmented as follows:

• By Type: Air Transport, Land Transport, Maritime Transport

• By Materials: Clinical Trials, Cell and Gene Therapies, Reagents, Cell Culture Media

• By Application: Food Industry, Medical Industry, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Europe and Asia-Pacific

Europe led the deep frozen packaging logistics market in 2023, but Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing investments in cold chain infrastructure and the rising demand for deep frozen logistics in emerging markets.

