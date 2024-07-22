Diagnostic Contract Manufacturing Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Diagnostic Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global diagnostic contract manufacturing market is set for significant expansion, growing from $27.44 billion in 2023 to $31.29 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. It will grow to $53.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. This growth is attributed to several factors, including the increasing demand for outsourcing, cost efficiency achieved through outsourcing manufacturing, rising regulatory requirements for quality and compliance in diagnostics, the need for flexible manufacturing solutions due to shortened product lifecycles, and the globalization of diagnostic operations and supply chains.

Focus on Preventive Healthcare Drives Market Growth

An increasing focus on preventive healthcare is a major driver of the diagnostic contract manufacturing market. Preventive healthcare aims to prevent the occurrence or development of diseases and is becoming more prevalent due to rising healthcare costs, shifts in healthcare priorities, an increase in chronic diseases, and an aging population. Diagnostic contract manufacturing supports this trend by providing essential diagnostic tools and tests, offering customized solutions, ensuring quality and regulatory compliance, supporting scalability, and enabling cost-effective solutions for disease prevention and early intervention. According to Eurostat, expenditure on preventive healthcare in the EU surged by 88.2% in 2021 compared to the previous year, reaching 0.65% of GDP. Immunization programs also saw a rise, increasing their share of total preventive care spending from 13.7% in 2020 to 29.1% in 2021.

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the diagnostic contract manufacturing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Jabil Inc., Flex Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Company (BD), TE Connectivity Ltd., and many others. These companies are focusing on strategic partnerships to enhance production capabilities and gain a competitive edge. For example, in July 2022, Highfield Diagnostics Ltd. partnered with SCIENION GmbH to develop equipment for mass manufacturing lateral flow tests (LFTs) using flowDx technology, which enables precise control of fluidic flows and enhances accuracy.

Key trends in the market include the adoption of automation and robotics in diagnostic manufacturing, utilization of 3D printing technologies for rapid prototyping, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics, and implementation of digital twin technology to optimize manufacturing processes.

Diagnostic Contract Manufacturing Market Segments:

• By Service: Device Development And Manufacturing Services, Quality Management Services, Packaging And Assembly Services, Other Services

• By Application: In Vitro Diagnostic Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Other Applications

• By End User: Medical Device Companies, Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Companies, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America led the diagnostic contract manufacturing market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

