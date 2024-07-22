Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Sprigg Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Belmont Somerset Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Butler City of Hamilton Health Department

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government FFR

City of Hamilton

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Hamilton Community Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government FFR

City of Monroe

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga City of Westlake

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Delaware City of Delaware

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ohio State Highway Patrol Retirement System

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Delaware County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Erie Village of Bay View

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Erie County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Fayette Bloomingburg Joint Cemetery

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Fulton Fulton County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Mahoning CASTLO Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Medina Health Transit Pool of Ohio

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

City of Brunswick

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Meigs Village of Rutland

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Muskingum Meigs Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Portage Portage County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Preble Medpro LLC

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Scioto Portsmouth Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Seneca Loudon Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Seneca County Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Stark Massillon City Health Department

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

City of Massillon

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Summit City of Green

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Wayne City of Wooster

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit