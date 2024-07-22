Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Sprigg Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Belmont Somerset Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Butler City of Hamilton Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government FFR
City of Hamilton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Hamilton Community Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government FFR
City of Monroe
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga City of Westlake
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Delaware City of Delaware
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio State Highway Patrol Retirement System
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Erie Village of Bay View
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Erie County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Fayette Bloomingburg Joint Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Fulton Fulton County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Mahoning CASTLO Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina Health Transit Pool of Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Brunswick
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Meigs Village of Rutland
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Muskingum Meigs Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Portage Portage County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Preble Medpro LLC
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Scioto Portsmouth Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Seneca Loudon Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Seneca County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Stark Massillon City Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Massillon
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit City of Green
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Wayne City of Wooster
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

