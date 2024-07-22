Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Sprigg Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Belmont
|Somerset Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Butler
|City of Hamilton Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|FFR
|City of Hamilton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Hamilton Community Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|FFR
|City of Monroe
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|City of Westlake
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Delaware
|City of Delaware
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ohio State Highway Patrol Retirement System
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Erie
|Village of Bay View
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Erie County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fayette
|Bloomingburg Joint Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Fulton
|Fulton County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Mahoning
|CASTLO Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|Health Transit Pool of Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Brunswick
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Meigs
|Village of Rutland
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Muskingum
|Meigs Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Portage
|Portage County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Preble
|Medpro LLC
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Scioto
|Portsmouth Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Seneca
|Loudon Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Seneca County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Stark
|Massillon City Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Massillon
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|City of Green
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|City of Wooster
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.