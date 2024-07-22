Global Heart Defect Closure Device Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Heart Defect Closure Device Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global heart defect closure device market is projected to grow from $0.97 billion in 2023 to $1.11 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing number of people with congenital heart problems, an ageing population, rising health awareness, increasing R&D, and advancements in catheterization techniques. Despite these challenges, the market is expected to reach $1.90 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.3%, driven by improved diagnostic techniques, the rise in adoption of MRI procedures, the use of 3D imaging in heart defect closure procedures, and a high occurrence of ischemic stroke.

Growing Number of People with Congenital Heart Problems Drives Market Growth

The growing number of people with congenital heart problems is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the heart defect closure device market. Congenital heart problems, which are structural defects present at birth, are increasing due to genetic predispositions, environmental influences, and maternal health issues such as diabetes, obesity, and exposure to certain medications or infections during pregnancy. Heart defect closure devices provide minimally invasive solutions to seal abnormal heart openings, thus restoring normal blood flow, reducing complications, and improving overall cardiac function. For instance, according to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics 2020–21 National Health Survey, approximately 571,000 adults aged 18 and over in Australia were living with coronary heart disease (CHD). The prevalence of CHD rises significantly with age, impacting about 11% of adults aged 75 and above. Therefore, the growing number of people with congenital heart problems is driving the heart defect closure device market.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the heart defect closure device market include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences, W L Gore and Associates, B. Braun, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Lepu Medical Technology, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, AtriCure Inc., LifeTech Scientific Corporation, Baylis Medical Company Inc., Biosense Webster Inc., Sahajanand Medical Technologies Limited, Occlutech, Coherex Medical Inc., Cardia Inc., Acrostak Corporation, Vivasure Medical, Transmural Systems Inc., Cormatrix Cardiovascular Inc., and St. Jude Medical LLC.

Technological Advancements and Innovative Products

Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, the development of innovative products, the development of next-generation heart closure devices, and the growing detection of PFO closure devices. Companies are focusing on developing self-expanding, double-disc occluders to provide minimally invasive solutions for sealing heart defects. These occluders enhance procedural safety, improve patient outcomes by reducing recovery times, and minimize the risk of complications associated with traditional open-heart surgeries. For instance, in September 2022, Abbott Laboratories launched the Amplatzer Talisman PFO Occlusion System in Europe. This system uses a minimally invasive procedure to deploy a self-expanding, double-disc occluder made of nitinol wire mesh, effectively sealing the PFO and preventing the passage of clots between the atria.

Segments:

• By Type: Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) Closure Device, Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure Devices, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Devices, Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA) Closure Devices, Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD) Closure Devices

• By Material: Nitinol-Based Devices, Stainless Steel Devices, Other Materials

• By Mode Of Delivery: Transcatheter Delivery, Surgical Delivery, Other Modes

• By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the heart defect closure device market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Heart Defect Closure Device Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Heart Defect Closure Device Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on heart defect closure device market size, heart defect closure device market drivers and trends, heart defect closure device market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The heart defect closure device market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

