The Next Chapter of Men’s Health In Boca Raton: Welcome Dr. Julien Bourgeois To Simply Men’s Health
Boca Raton, FL: Simply Men’s Health is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Julien C. Bourgeois, MD, to their esteemed care team.
I am excited to join Simply Men’s Health and contribute to their innovative approach to men’s and women’s health.”BOCA RATON, FL, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boca Raton, FL: Simply Men’s Health is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Julien C. Bourgeois, MD, to their esteemed care team. Dr. Bourgeois brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will enhance the clinic’s mission to provide top-quality, affordable health care solutions to the Southeastern Florida community.
— Dr. Julien C. Bourgeois, MD
❖ Dr. Bourgeois’ Professional Affiliations:
✔ American College of Physicians
✔ American Medical Association
✔ Medical Dermatology Society
✔ Shock Wave Society of North America
Dr. Bourgeois has dedicated his early medical career to advancing the fields of regenerative and anti-aging medicine, sports medicine, and men’s health. With a strong commitment to patient care and a passion for improving health outcomes, Dr. Bourgeois is an invaluable addition to Simply Men’s Health and the sexual medicine industry. His expertise spans a wide range of innovative treatments, including shockwave therapy, P-shot, O-shot, PRP, hormone replacement therapy (HRT), laser therapy, sexual medicine, and peptide therapy.
"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Bourgeois to our team," said Jack G., Clinic Director at Simply Men’s Health. "His innate curiosity in whole-person health optimization aligns perfectly with our mission to provide cutting-edge treatments and personalized care to our patients. Dr. Bourgeois' expertise will undoubtedly elevate our clinic’s services and help us continue to deliver exceptional results."
Dr. Bourgeois completed his medical education at Tulane University School of Medicine; a private research university located in the Medical District of the New Orleans Central Business District. He has been recognized for his contributions to the advancement of medicine and has authored numerous research studies aimed at improving treatment outcomes for patients suffering from age-related health issues.
"I am excited to join Simply Men’s Health and contribute to their innovative approach to men’s and women’s health," said Dr. Bourgeois. "I look forward to working with a team that shares my dedication to patient-centered care and to offering effective, affordable solutions that improve the quality of life for our patients."
Simply Men’s Health is located in Boca Raton, Florida, and is known for its commitment to providing comprehensive health solutions. Dr. Bourgeois and the medical team at Simply men's Health clinic offer free consultations and access to a team of men's health experts who specialize in personalized treatment plans to meet the unique needs of each patient.
Joan Katz, M.D., M.P.H
Simply Men's Health
+1 561-459-5356
INFO@SIMPLYMENSHEALTH.COM
2024 Summer Olympics Q&A - Shockwave Therapy For Sports Injuries with Dr. Bourgeois @SimplyMensHealth