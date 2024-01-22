Simply Men's Health, Boca Raton's Men's Sexual Health Medspa RejuvaNATION Medical Center Now Accepting CareCredit
Simply Men's Health RejuvaNATION Medspa for Men's Sexual Health and Anti-Aging rejuvenation treatments
Care Credit empowers patients to have flexible payment options to pay for Erectile Dysfunction medical care they want and need not covered by insurance
I am so thankful for CareCredit. Viagra stopped working & my urologist recommended an implant. But thanks to Care Credit, I was able to get shockwave treatment, and now I no longer need an implant.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although men’s sexual health is essential to one’s physical and psychological well-being, the medical industry refuses to cover ED treatments, shockwave, P-shots, Botox, and penile enlargement procedures.
— Joshua R
As a result of not being covered by insurance, men cannot obtain treatment that will restore their vitality and manhood. CareCredit offers simple, budget-friendly financing options, often interest free. As a result, CareCredit provides patients a flexible way to pay over time for many different medical treatments not covered by insurance.
What is CareCredit? CareCredit issues an individual a Health & Wellness credit card with flexible financing options. Specifically, patients can use this card at over 260,000 locations from doctors and dental visits, pharmacies, cosmetic surgery to even veterinary services for your pets.
Simply Men’s Health RejuvaNATION Medical Center offers a number of services for Men’s Sexual health and for Health and Wellness for both men and women. We believe in treating the root cause of the issue and in reversing and preventing disease. Medical Insurance often covers Viagra and pills which do not treat and reverse the underlying problem. These pills temporarily relieve symptoms of ED, but eventually stop working as the underlying blood-flow issues worsen.
As a last resort, patients resort to penile implant surgery, covered by insurance, which often has complications. Likewise for Peyronie's treatment, insurance covers Xiaflex treatments which are excruciatingly painful and most often don't work. But insurance won't cover non-invasive, regenerative medicine treatments that actually reverse the root cause of the issue. In contrast to traditional medicine which uses medicines and invasive procedures to treat symptoms, Simply Men’s health harnesses the healing power of our body to restore, renew and rejuvenate. Now you can pay for these services not covered by insurance with CareCredit Health Care Card.
Sexual Health Service include:
• Erectile Dysfunction treatments
• RejuvaWAVE Multiwave ED Shockwave
• Penis length and girth enhancement
• Peyronie’s Disease treatment
• Priapus Shot
• Bio-identical testosterone replacement
• Botox
• Trimix injections
Health and Wellness Services include:
• Anti-aging memory enhancement
• Non-surgical hair restoration
• Arthritis & joint pain non-surgical treatments
• EPAT Shockwave laser pain treatments
• Facial rejuvenation and Botox
• Vaginal rejuvenation
• Photo-biomodulation advanced laser therapy
Joan Katz, M.D., M.P.H
Simply Men's Health
+1 561-459-5356
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube