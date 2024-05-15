Pioneering New ED Treatment Protocols For Aging Population Of Men - Simply Men’s Health Center Of Boca Raton
Our team of skilled healthcare professionals understands the unique needs and challenges faced by men as they age, particularly when it comes to sexual health.
…a doctor teaches by treating patients…teaching healthy lifestyle habits and offering the most treatment options has always been the top priority.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout Florida State, impotence has become a growing concern for the aging populations of men. But emerging trends and related research has been the quiet focus of a specialized men's health team who help men in Boca Raton to age vibrantly. Given that there are more American men than ever turning 65+, it is important to address the safety and efficacy of emerging trends in men’s health.
— Dr. J. Katz
“Today, there are more than 46 million older adults aged 65 and older living in the US''(U.S. Census Bureau,2020). The number of people in this demographic will only continue to grow as time goes on which makes it all the more important that men learn about safer alternatives to long term usage of prescription drugs and begin taking their health into their own hands.
A local Men's Health Center has taken measures to provide state-of-the-art treatment options for men along with the scientifically supporting research. With more novel treatment options coming to the ED treatment market like eroxon erectile dysfunction treatment gel (Eroxon StimGel) and home-use shockwave, they are helping men to better understand their biology and tapping into the bodies' intrinsic healing capabilities.
“We’re developing more sophisticated treatment protocols to address men's health and aging here in Boca Raton every day.”
Beginning with a complete men's health assessment, each Simply Men's Health experience is comfortable, confidential, and personalized. During the first appointment, they can perform several diagnostic tests including an ultrasound, biomarker testing, blood tests, and new genetic testing.
While many new patients' primary concerns are often financial ones, Simply Mens Health offers cost-effective plans that allow more people from all social backgrounds to receive a comprehensive health examination from expert professionals for a variety of men's health issues, including:
➤ Urinary Incontinence
➤ Enlarged Prostate
➤ Hormone Changes
➤ Sexual Health
➤ Erectile Dysfunction
➤ BMI Obesity
➤ Chronic Pain & Neutopathy
➤ Relationship Problems
➤ Med Management
➤ Heart Disease
➤ Diabetes
➤ Sports Medicine
Seasoned men's health specialists are preparing for what the U.S. Census Bureau anticipates a seven-percent increase in the coming years. According to Dr. Katz, “…a doctor teaches by treating patients. As the founding Men's health provider at Simply Men's Health, teaching healthy lifestyle habits and offering the most treatment options has always been the top priority.”
RejuvaWAVE, a shockwave therapy technique which has been used to alleviate Erectile Dysfunction Symptoms, Peyronie's Disease, and Urine Incontinence in men for the past decade, is the most desirable noninvasive treatment provided by Simply Men's Health. Because most ED drugs used in conventional treatments can create reliance and side effects, RejuvaWAVE aims to treat the root-cause of ED rather than mask the symptoms. In this drug-free ED treatment option, low-intensity sound waves enhance blood flow to the penis, remove micro plaque, and stimulate renewed cellular healing in as little as three months.
Simply Men’s Health, established in 2014, is the # 1 Men’s Sexual Health and Wellness Center in Boca Raton - conveniently located 1 mile East of Florida Atlantic University. Our vitality treatment options are at the forefront of innovation in a state of the art Florida medical clinic. We take a modern approach revolutionizing the way men overcome age-related issues such as ED, Peyronie's, PE, Enlarged Prostate, Arthritis & Chronic Pain with RejuvaWAVE Shockwave Therapy.
