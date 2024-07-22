HonorHealth is first AZ healthcare provider to perform FDA-approved treatment for patients with complex aneurysms
This minimally invasive technique offers timely and effective complex aneurysm repair providing shorter hospital stays and faster recovery.
This advanced technique offers timely and effective complex aneurysm repair by placing a stent graft inside the aorta through small incisions in the body as an alternative to open surgery.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HonorHealth, a leading healthcare system serving more than five million people in the greater Phoenix and Scottsdale areas, performed the first commercial case in Arizona using the FDA-approved Gore® EXCLUDER® Thoracoabdominal Branch Endoprosthesis (TAMBE). This advanced technique offers timely and effective complex aneurysm repair by placing a stent graft inside the aorta through small incisions in the body as an alternative to open surgery and incisions in the chest or abdomen.
— Hasan Aldailami, M.D.
“When an aneurysm rupture occurs, it often leads to a fatal or life-threatening event that requires surgery,” says Hasan Aldailami, M.D., network director of vascular surgery at HonorHealth Heart Care. “This technology is the first FDA-approved endovascular repair solution for treatment of complex aneurysms involving the visceral aorta and because it’s less invasive, it provides shorter hospital stays and faster recovery.”
“As part of our commitment to providing the highest quality care for our patients, the HonorHealth Aortic Program is always looking to innovate and deliver the latest technology to treat aortic disease,” adds Venkatesh Ramaiah, M.D., chief of vascular surgery at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and divisional director of research and innovation at HonorHealth Heart Care. “It’s been a privilege to see HonorHealth at the forefront of innovation and research in the vascular space from 3D image guided technology, revolutionary stents and now, breakthroughs in complex aortic aneurysms.”
Aldailami and Ramaiah were part of the multi-disciplinary team that completed the first procedure at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center in July 2024.
About HonorHealth
HonorHealth is one of Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The comprehensive network encompasses six acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group with primary, specialty and urgent care services, a cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. With nearly 15,000 team members, 3,700 affiliated providers and hundreds of volunteers dedicated to providing high quality care, HonorHealth strives to go beyond the expectations of a traditional healthcare system to improve the health and well-being of communities across Arizona. Learn more at HonorHealth.com.
