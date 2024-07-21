Rutland Barracks / Assault on Protected Professional

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4004548

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kolby Baldwin

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 07-21-24 / 1404 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wallingford, VT

VIOLATION: Assault on Protected Professional

ACCUSED: Monique Teague

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

VICTIM: Sara Trombley

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fair Haven, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 21, 2024, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were advised of a possible assault that took place at Serenity House, Wallingford, VT.

Troopers responded and made contact with Monique Teague of St. Albans, VT. Further investigations revealed Teague assaulted a protected professional. Teague was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing, where she was cited to appear in Rutland County Court on August 26, 2024, at 1000 hours, to answer the charge of Assault on a Protected Professional.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 08-26-24 at 10:00 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.