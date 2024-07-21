Rutland Barracks / Assault on Protected Professional
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4004548
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kolby Baldwin
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 07-21-24 / 1404 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Wallingford, VT
VIOLATION: Assault on Protected Professional
ACCUSED: Monique Teague
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT
VICTIM: Sara Trombley
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fair Haven, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 21, 2024, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were advised of a possible assault that took place at Serenity House, Wallingford, VT.
Troopers responded and made contact with Monique Teague of St. Albans, VT. Further investigations revealed Teague assaulted a protected professional. Teague was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing, where she was cited to appear in Rutland County Court on August 26, 2024, at 1000 hours, to answer the charge of Assault on a Protected Professional.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 08-26-24 at 10:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.