Williston Barracks / Violations of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1004018
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Klara Calderon-Guthe
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: 06/07/25 @ 2212 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Richmond Park and Ride, Richmond, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Kyle Fielden
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a Welfare Check at the Richmond Park and Ride in the Town of Richmond, Vermont. Troopers located Kyle Fielden at the park and ride. Through investigation, it was determined Fielden had violated his court ordered conditions of release. Fielden was subsequently arrested and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. Fielden was issued a citation and lodged at Northwestern State Correctional Facility for lack of $200 bail for the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release. Fielden was Issued a citation to appear in Chittenden Superior Court on 6/9/25 at 08:30 am.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/09/2025 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Chittenden Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
