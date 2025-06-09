Submit Release
News Search

There were 128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,994 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / Violations of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A1004018

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Klara Calderon-Guthe                          

STATION: Williston              

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 06/07/25 @ 2212 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richmond Park and Ride, Richmond, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release 

 

ACCUSED: Kyle Fielden                                             

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a Welfare Check at the Richmond Park and Ride in the Town of Richmond, Vermont. Troopers located Kyle Fielden at the park and ride. Through investigation, it was determined Fielden had violated his court ordered conditions of release. Fielden was subsequently arrested and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. Fielden was issued a citation and lodged at Northwestern State Correctional Facility for lack of $200 bail for the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release. Fielden was Issued a citation to appear in Chittenden Superior Court on 6/9/25 at 08:30 am.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  06/09/2025 @ 0830 hours          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Chittenden Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Williston Barracks / Violations of Conditions of Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more