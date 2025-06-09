Williston Barracks / Violations of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A1004018

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Klara Calderon-Guthe

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: 06/07/25 @ 2212 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richmond Park and Ride, Richmond, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Kyle Fielden

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a Welfare Check at the Richmond Park and Ride in the Town of Richmond, Vermont. Troopers located Kyle Fielden at the park and ride. Through investigation, it was determined Fielden had violated his court ordered conditions of release. Fielden was subsequently arrested and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. Fielden was issued a citation and lodged at Northwestern State Correctional Facility for lack of $200 bail for the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release. Fielden was Issued a citation to appear in Chittenden Superior Court on 6/9/25 at 08:30 am.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/09/2025 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Chittenden Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

